Sanctions on Russia carry global risks
Jan 21, 2022

Sanctions on Russia carry global risks

Also on today's episode: Intel plans to build chip factories in Ohio and we take a look at the factors impacting gas prices. 

Segments From this episode

The Weekly Wrap

Politico’s Sudeep Reddy and Business Insider’s Linette Lopez join Kai Ryssdal to chat about the Fed, the jobs report and more of this week’s economic news.
Chips from Intel's new $20 billion factories won't be ready to use for years

by Samantha Fields
Jan 21, 2022
The semiconductor giant is thinking long term.
With consumers' appetite for smart cars and appliances, demand for Intel's chips isn't going away anytime soon.
Yoshikazu Tsuno/Getty Images
To deter Russia, the U.S. may have to take a hard stance on economic sanctions

by Kai Ryssdal and Sean McHenry
Jan 21, 2022
To avert war in Europe, we may have to absorb “political, economic and diplomatic costs," said Eddie Fishman of the Atlantic Council.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during the U.S.-Russia summit in Geneva on Friday.
Jean-Christophe Bott/Pool/AFP via Getty Images
COVID-19

Adele "gutted" over canceling Vegas shows, but, hello, it's not just Adele

by Kristin Schwab
Jan 21, 2022
The singer's residency at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas was supposed to start Friday.
Live performances across the country are being canceled due to the omicron surge.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
What factors influence the price of natural gas?

by Andy Uhler
Jan 21, 2022
When you want it and where you are are among the most influential.
The price of natural gas often depends on how far away you are from a gas source or pipeline.
Ina Fassbender/AFP via Getty Images
Music from the episode

Work It Missy Elliott
To Zion (feat. Carlos Santana) Ms. Lauryn Hill, Santana
Cleva Erykah Badu, Roy Ayers
Brisk Freddie Joachim
Restart Bilal
Disco Ulysses (Instrumental) Vulfpeck

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

