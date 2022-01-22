Sanctions on Russia carry global risks
Also on today's episode: Intel plans to build chip factories in Ohio and we take a look at the factors impacting gas prices.
The Weekly Wrap
Politico’s Sudeep Reddy and Business Insider’s Linette Lopez join Kai Ryssdal to chat about the Fed, the jobs report and more of this week’s economic news.
Chips from Intel's new $20 billion factories won't be ready to use for years
The semiconductor giant is thinking long term.
To deter Russia, the U.S. may have to take a hard stance on economic sanctions
To avert war in Europe, we may have to absorb “political, economic and diplomatic costs," said Eddie Fishman of the Atlantic Council.
Adele "gutted" over canceling Vegas shows, but, hello, it's not just Adele
The singer's residency at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas was supposed to start Friday.
What factors influence the price of natural gas?
When you want it and where you are are among the most influential.
