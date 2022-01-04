Temporarily UnavailableQuitting TimeThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

A look at Sacramento’s “right to housing” proposal
Jan 3, 2022

A look at Sacramento's "right to housing" proposal

Also on today's program: Telecom companies battle with the FAA over 5G and the strategies behind sonic logos, like Netflix’s startup chime.

Segments From this episode

Telecoms set to launch new 5G spectrum over FAA objections

by Lily Jamali
Jan 3, 2022
In November, a warning from the Federal Aviation Administration about safety concerns led to AT&T and Verizon postponing the launch.
Despite FAA concerns over interference with altimeters, which helps planes land, Verizon and AT&T are slated to launch their 5G networks this week.
Pau Barrena/AFP via Getty Images
Some big Wall Street banks reverse their back-to-office plans — again

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Jan 3, 2022
They've been among the most aggressive employers when it comes to bringing workers back into face-to-face contact.
Despite investment banking companies' preference for in-person work, omicron has complicated the return-to-office plans of JPMorgan, Citigroup and Goldman Sachs.
Johannes Aisele/AFP via Getty Images
Firms race to liquefy more natural gas as global demand soars

by Andy Uhler
Jan 3, 2022
LNG is proving popular as a "bridge fuel" while countries transition from coal and oil to renewables.
LNG could play a crucial role in the transition to net-zero carbon emissions. Above, a ship containing liquefied natural gas at Adriatic LNG Terminal, off the coast of Italy.
Marco Sabadin/AFP via Getty Images
Sacramento considers a "right to housing" for people without homes

by Matt Levin
Jan 3, 2022
If the city lacks enough homeless housing, the proposal would allow a homeless person to sue. But short-term shelter must be accepted.
A homeless man adjusts a tent at a Sacramento encampment in 2009. Today, more than 11,000 people are homeless in the California capital.
Justin Sullivan via Getty Images
The strategy behind sonic logos, like Netflix’s startup chime

by Kai Ryssdal and Maria Hollenhorst
Jan 3, 2022
Sound has a "powerful ability to prime your brain for what's coming,” said Dallas Taylor, host of a podcast about sound.
Brief sounds like Netflix’s startup chime can be powerful branding tools, said podcast host and sound designer Dallas Taylor. The design of that sound involved a ring finger hitting a cabinet and a reversed guitar track.
Mario Tama via Getty Images
Music from the episode

Strange Boy - Bonus Track The Shacks
Rififi Rococo Chris Joss
Everyday Is a New Start Sun Glitters
Folds dryhope
Inside Out Spoon
Goodbye, Goodbye Tegan and Sara

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

