A look at Sacramento’s “right to housing” proposal

Also on today's program: Telecom companies battle with the FAA over 5G and the strategies behind sonic logos, like Netflix’s startup chime.
Telecoms set to launch new 5G spectrum over FAA objections
In November, a warning from the Federal Aviation Administration about safety concerns led to AT&T and Verizon postponing the launch.
Some big Wall Street banks reverse their back-to-office plans — again
They've been among the most aggressive employers when it comes to bringing workers back into face-to-face contact.
Firms race to liquefy more natural gas as global demand soars
LNG is proving popular as a "bridge fuel" while countries transition from coal and oil to renewables.
Sacramento considers a "right to housing" for people without homes
If the city lacks enough homeless housing, the proposal would allow a homeless person to sue. But short-term shelter must be accepted.
The strategy behind sonic logos, like Netflix’s startup chime
Sound has a "powerful ability to prime your brain for what's coming,” said Dallas Taylor, host of a podcast about sound.
