Russia’s invasion of Ukraine comes at a global cost
Feb 24, 2022

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine comes at a global cost

In response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, President Joe Biden followed through with what he previously characterized as "swift and severe" sanctions.

Segments From this episode

How will Biden's additional sanctions affect the Russian economy?

by Kai Ryssdal and Richard Cunningham
Feb 24, 2022
"So long as Putin continues to be president of Russia, Russia will not be able to benefit from the global economy," said the Atlantic Council's Eddie Fishman.
President Joe Biden announced additional sanctions against Russia on Thursday following its invasion of Ukraine. This follows a tranche of sanctions earlier this week.
Drew Angerer/Getty IMages
Higher prices, more risk: How Russia's war on Ukraine is likely to affect the global economy

by Mitchell Hartman
Feb 24, 2022
The invasion has introduced a lot of unknowns for global trade, financial markets and national economies. It's also a blow to the pandemic recovery.
People carrying bags walk on a street in Ubla, Slovakia, after crossing the Slovak-Ukrainian border on Feb. 24. Russia began a large-scale attack on Ukraine overnight, with explosions reported in several cities and outside the regions held by Russian-backed rebels.
Zuzana Gogova/Getty Images
Russia’s economic isolation has a long history

by Kai Ryssdal and Maria Hollenhorst
Feb 24, 2022
Once again, a professor of Russian history says, ordinary Russians will be "the ones who shoulder the daily burden."
“Russia, of course, has a very long history of being excluded from the world economy,” said Kristy Ironside, an assistant professor of Russian history at McGill University. Above, Soviet citizens pass by homeless and hunger strikers in Moscow in 1990.
VITALY ARMAND/AFP via Getty Images
Why it's tough to wean the West off Russian oil and gas

by Andy Uhler
Feb 24, 2022
For 15 years the EU has been talking about decreasing its dependence on Russia's gas and oil, but it didn't do it intime.
Russia is the main supplier of natural gas and oil to the European Union. Above, oil tank cars on rail tracks near the Siberian town of Tobolsk.
Andrei Borodulin/AFP Getty Images
Music from the episode

Cranes in the Sky Solange
When Rostam
Philodendron Fields Monster Rally
Aminals Baths
Shells Teebs
Dans Le Noir Dark Rooms
Superposition Young the Giant

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

