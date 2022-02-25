Russia’s invasion of Ukraine comes at a global cost
In response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, President Joe Biden followed through with what he previously characterized as "swift and severe" sanctions.
How will Biden's additional sanctions affect the Russian economy?
"So long as Putin continues to be president of Russia, Russia will not be able to benefit from the global economy," said the Atlantic Council's Eddie Fishman.
Higher prices, more risk: How Russia's war on Ukraine is likely to affect the global economy
The invasion has introduced a lot of unknowns for global trade, financial markets and national economies. It's also a blow to the pandemic recovery.
Russia’s economic isolation has a long history
Once again, a professor of Russian history says, ordinary Russians will be "the ones who shoulder the daily burden."
Why it's tough to wean the West off Russian oil and gas
For 15 years the EU has been talking about decreasing its dependence on Russia's gas and oil, but it didn't do it intime.
