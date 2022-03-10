Russia-Ukraine WarCrypto and the EnvironmentQuitting TimeI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Russia’s economic future could be in its past
Mar 9, 2022

As the country becomes increasingly isolated, Russia's government may exert more and more control over its economy.

Could Russia return to a Soviet-era command economy as Western sanctions tighten?

by Kai Ryssdal and Sean McHenry
Mar 9, 2022
Russia has been transitioning to a market economy. But its war on Ukraine and the sanctions that have followed could turn back the clock.
Red Square in Moscow. "A lot of private businesses are essentially being squeezed off from any financing," said Chris Miller at the Fletcher School at Tufts University. "And what's going to remain is largely the state-owned part of the economy."
AFP via Getty Images
Domestic oil could increase supply, but it won't be cheap — or quick

by Andy Uhler
Mar 9, 2022
"The harsh reality for U.S. oil markets is that there is no switch that anyone can flip to suddenly turn on oil production overnight," one expert told us.
It might take six to nine months for domestic oil producers to substantially ramp up production.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Why a gas tax holiday likely wouldn't make a big difference at the pump

by Matt Levin
Mar 9, 2022
The savings would average about $100 a year for drivers, and that's assuming all the savings would get passed on to consumers.
Even if the federal gas tax is paused, there's no guarantee those savings would be passed on to consumers.
Scott Olson/Getty Images
Mortgage rates fall as investors take shelter in bonds

by Amy Scott
Mar 9, 2022
But analysts say the dip is likely to be temporary.
After easing last week, mortgage rates may not stay down for long with the Federal Reserve set to raise interest rates this month.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Donations fortify Ukraine's defense spending

by Lily Jamali
Mar 9, 2022
But international money transfers can be tricky. Ukraine is also accepting help in the form of cryptocurrency.
Ukrainian soldiers carry water near a base in Lviv. The government has been making its account information public to help it raise funds.
Daniel Leal/AFP via Getty Images
Why do we care about "core" inflation?

by Kai Ryssdal and Andie Corban
Mar 9, 2022
The core measure strips out food and energy prices, two of the biggest contributors to inflation today.
Food prices were up 7% year over year in January, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, but core inflation takes food and energy out of the equation.
Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images
