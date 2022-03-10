Russia’s economic future could be in its past
As the country becomes increasingly isolated, Russia's government may exert more and more control over its economy.
Segments From this episode
Could Russia return to a Soviet-era command economy as Western sanctions tighten?
Russia has been transitioning to a market economy. But its war on Ukraine and the sanctions that have followed could turn back the clock.
Domestic oil could increase supply, but it won't be cheap — or quick
"The harsh reality for U.S. oil markets is that there is no switch that anyone can flip to suddenly turn on oil production overnight," one expert told us.
Why a gas tax holiday likely wouldn't make a big difference at the pump
The savings would average about $100 a year for drivers, and that's assuming all the savings would get passed on to consumers.
Mortgage rates fall as investors take shelter in bonds
But analysts say the dip is likely to be temporary.
Donations fortify Ukraine's defense spending
But international money transfers can be tricky. Ukraine is also accepting help in the form of cryptocurrency.
Why do we care about "core" inflation?
The core measure strips out food and energy prices, two of the biggest contributors to inflation today.
