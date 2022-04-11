Russia-Ukraine WarCrypto and the EnvironmentMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

ABOUT SHOW
Russia may be forced to default on its debt
Apr 11, 2022

Russia may be forced to default on its debt

S&P says Russia has already slipped into "selective default." Plus, COVID-19 hot spots may provide maps for future health care centers.

Segments From this episode

With Russia's "selective default," some investors see opportunity

by Lily Jamali
Apr 11, 2022
Investing in Russian debt while it's cheap can pay dividends but comes with uncertainty and reputation risk.
Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov, left, with President Vladimir Putin. Siluanov said Russia would sue if the West forces the country to default on its foreign debt.
Olga Maltseva/AFP via Getty Images
U.S. airline cancellations may not ease up by summer

by Mitchell Hartman
Apr 11, 2022
Lots of people want to travel. But not enough people are ready to staff flights.
Domestic travel has nearly recovered to pre-pandemic levels, but airport and airline labor shortages are making it hard to travel.
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
COVID-19

COVID hot spots are pointing the way for future health care development plans

by Blake Farmer
Apr 11, 2022
In Nashville, health care facilities are expanding to serve some areas that were hit hardest by the pandemic.
This hospital in Parsons, Tennessee, closed just after the pandemic began. Now, a company is attempting to reopen the facility.
Blake Farmer/WPLN News
Tater tot casserole without tater tots? Rising costs stress school lunch programs.

by Stephanie Hughes
Apr 11, 2022
Schools provide meals to millions of kids each day, and they're closely watching food inflation.
During the pandemic, most schools were able to offer free lunches under a federal waiver. But that waiver's set to expire this summer.
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Shelf Life

Can supertall buildings help us build more sustainable cities?

by Stefan Al
Apr 11, 2022
The new book by urban designer Stefan Al explores what the history of skyscrapers can show us about the future.
The Burj Khalifa, the tallest tower in the world, rises in downtown Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
Giuseppe Cacace/AFP via Getty Images
Adventures in Housing

“We have to do whatever it takes to get this house”

by Maria Hollenhorst
Apr 11, 2022
A story about falling in love with a fixer-upper log cabin in Ohio.
Matt Davison, Shay's husband, works on the wooden house they eventually purchased in 2019.
Courtesy Shay Davison
Music from the episode

Seven Light Years (Instrumental) RJD2
Low Season Poolside
The Bridge Emancipator, Lapa, Frameworks, Tor
High and Dry Radiohead
Ooh Wee (feat. Ghostface Killah, Nate Dogg, Trife & Saigon) Mark Ronson, Ghostface Killah, Nate Dogg, Trife, Saigon

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

