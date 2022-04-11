Russia may be forced to default on its debt
S&P says Russia has already slipped into "selective default." Plus, COVID-19 hot spots may provide maps for future health care centers.
Segments From this episode
With Russia's "selective default," some investors see opportunity
Investing in Russian debt while it's cheap can pay dividends but comes with uncertainty and reputation risk.
U.S. airline cancellations may not ease up by summer
Lots of people want to travel. But not enough people are ready to staff flights.
COVID hot spots are pointing the way for future health care development plans
In Nashville, health care facilities are expanding to serve some areas that were hit hardest by the pandemic.
Tater tot casserole without tater tots? Rising costs stress school lunch programs.
Schools provide meals to millions of kids each day, and they're closely watching food inflation.
Can supertall buildings help us build more sustainable cities?
The new book by urban designer Stefan Al explores what the history of skyscrapers can show us about the future.
“We have to do whatever it takes to get this house”
A story about falling in love with a fixer-upper log cabin in Ohio.
