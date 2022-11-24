Rising rates and real estate, global edition
Central banks around the world are hiking interest rates to combat inflation. Today, how housing markets are responding. Plus, retailers cautiously mark down goods.
Segments From this episode
Deep discounts may move inventory, but at what cost?
Customers love sale prices — but they can pose real risks for retailers and manufacturers.
Housing markets across the globe hit by rising rates
The U.S. isn't the only country with a central bank that's hiking rates. Here's how that's affecting housing markets around the world.
Science meets fiction
From Marketplace's "How We Survive," host Amy Scott chats with novelist Bruce Holsinger about how he imagines society would react when a Category 6 hurricane decimates Miami.
A classic midcentury modern chair gets a sustainable remake
Furniture maker Herman Miller is now manufacturing the Eames plastic shell chair out of post-industrial recycled plastic.
“Newsflash: Not all horses have perfect hair”
After designing an “Afrocentric” hairpiece for her horse, Chanel Rhodes set about making colorful horse wigs for sale.
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer