Rising rates and real estate, global edition
Nov 24, 2022

Oli Scarff/AFP via Getty Images
Central banks around the world are hiking interest rates to combat inflation. Today, how housing markets are responding. Plus, retailers cautiously mark down goods.

Deep discounts may move inventory, but at what cost?

by Justin Ho
Nov 24, 2022
Customers love sale prices — but they can pose real risks for retailers and manufacturers.
Markdowns often hurt the profit margins of retailers. Meanwhile, stores are facing higher costs.
Allison Dinner/Getty Images
Housing markets across the globe hit by rising rates

by Matt Levin
Nov 24, 2022
The U.S. isn't the only country with a central bank that's hiking rates. Here's how that's affecting housing markets around the world.
Apartments on the market in Berlin. Tightening monetary policy is cooling housing demand in Germany, but immigration may stimulate it.
David Gannon/AFP via Getty Images
A classic midcentury modern chair gets a sustainable remake

by Cole del Charco
Nov 24, 2022
Furniture maker Herman Miller is now manufacturing the Eames plastic shell chair out of post-industrial recycled plastic.
The Eames plastic shell chair in new colors, and a new material — recycled plastic.
Courtesy Herman Miller
My Economy

“Newsflash: Not all horses have perfect hair” 

by Maria Hollenhorst
Nov 24, 2022
After designing an “Afrocentric” hairpiece for her horse, Chanel Rhodes set about making colorful horse wigs for sale.
As a little girl, Chanel Rhodes never saw people like her riding horses. Now she’s an equestrian entrepreneur.
Courtesy Chanel Rhodes/Andrew Garces
The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

