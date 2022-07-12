Abortion AccessThe ScoreMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Rising interest rates don’t spell relief for renters
Jul 12, 2022

Renters are being bled dry in many markets, but it could be a year or more before rent increases start to slow. Plus, Peloton shifts gears to focus on subscription services.

Segments From this episode

Higher interest rates may not make a dent in rising rents for more than a year

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Jul 12, 2022
Rent growth is expected to ease after interest rates slow down homebuying. It will take even longer for inflation numbers to reflect that.
Month-over-month rent increases should begin to slow as demand cools.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
Peloton focuses on where the money is: subscriptions

by Andy Uhler
Jul 12, 2022
The exercise company seeks higher margins in monthly subs as it outsources the manufacturing of its signature equipment overseas.
Peloton customers pay $40 to $50 for monthly subscriptions to get access to online workouts.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

