Rising interest rates don’t spell relief for renters
Renters are being bled dry in many markets, but it could be a year or more before rent increases start to slow. Plus, Peloton shifts gears to focus on subscription services.
Segments From this episode
Higher interest rates may not make a dent in rising rents for more than a year
Rent growth is expected to ease after interest rates slow down homebuying. It will take even longer for inflation numbers to reflect that.
Peloton focuses on where the money is: subscriptions
The exercise company seeks higher margins in monthly subs as it outsources the manufacturing of its signature equipment overseas.
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer