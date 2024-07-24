Election 2024My Analog LifeI've Always Wondered ...

Ringing in 15 years of the $7.25 federal minimum wage
Jul 24, 2024

Ringing in 15 years of the $7.25 federal minimum wage

kirin photo/Getty Images
Adjusted for inflation, the current minimum wage has the least purchasing power since 1949. Why won't Congress increase it? Plus, tax reform in China and DIY vehicles in New York.

Segments From this episode

Apartment vacancies up across Sun Belt after building spree

by Matt Levin
Jul 24, 2024
The pandemic exodus from coastal areas to cities like Austin and Atlanta has cooled off, and rental supply is outstripping demand.
Cities like Austin, Texas, saw a surge of new residents early in the pandemic. Now the scales have tipped the other way, and rental supply is greater than demand.
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
15 years later, the federal minimum wage is still $7.25 an hour

by Caleigh Wells
Jul 24, 2024
It's the longest stretch of time Congress has gone without raising the federal minimum wage.
The federal minimum wage has the lowest purchasing power since 1949. Above, Sen. Bernie Sanders speaks on raising the federal minimum wage in 2023.
Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images
My Analog Life

“Horses blink”: An equestrian sports journalist unwinds memories of 35-millimeter film

by Maria Hollenhorst
Jul 24, 2024
L.A. Berry, a longtime equestrian sports journalist, remembers the attire, hassles and camaraderie of the pre-digital age.
L.A. Berry, wearing a fishing vest while reporting on an equestrian event circa 1995.
Tony DeCosta
China pledges tax reform. That is a big deal for this socialist country.

by Jennifer Pak
Jul 24, 2024
Why China's leaders have long delayed tax reforms in the socialist country.
A shelf displaying China's national drink - a fiery grain spirit called baijiu. A change in consumption tax may soon push prices up even further.
Charles Zhang/Marketplace
Shrinking batteries unleash DIY vehicles onto streets of New York

by Kai Ryssdal and Aleezeh Hasan
Jul 24, 2024
Though the creative contraptions might help riders get around traffic jams, they also pose serious safety concerns.
From electric unicycles to jerry-rigged jitneys, New Yorkers are finding unorthodox ways to get around.
Roy Rochlin/Getty Images
Music from the episode

How's It Wrong Toro y Moi
Chevalier Bulltoe Totorro
Go To Town Doja Cat
K.I.S.S.E.S Bent
Feel It Still Portugal. The Man

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Assistant Producer
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer

