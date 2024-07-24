Ringing in 15 years of the $7.25 federal minimum wage
Adjusted for inflation, the current minimum wage has the least purchasing power since 1949. Why won't Congress increase it? Plus, tax reform in China and DIY vehicles in New York.
Apartment vacancies up across Sun Belt after building spree
The pandemic exodus from coastal areas to cities like Austin and Atlanta has cooled off, and rental supply is outstripping demand.
15 years later, the federal minimum wage is still $7.25 an hour
It's the longest stretch of time Congress has gone without raising the federal minimum wage.
“Horses blink”: An equestrian sports journalist unwinds memories of 35-millimeter film
L.A. Berry, a longtime equestrian sports journalist, remembers the attire, hassles and camaraderie of the pre-digital age.
China pledges tax reform. That is a big deal for this socialist country.
Why China's leaders have long delayed tax reforms in the socialist country.
Shrinking batteries unleash DIY vehicles onto streets of New York
Though the creative contraptions might help riders get around traffic jams, they also pose serious safety concerns.
How's It Wrong Toro y Moi
Chevalier Bulltoe Totorro
Go To Town Doja Cat
K.I.S.S.E.S Bent
Feel It Still Portugal. The Man
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Assistant Producer
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer