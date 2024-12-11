Adventures in HousingI've Always Wondered ...My EconomyTrump's Second Term

Rich foods
Dec 11, 2024

Rich foods

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Stiff prices for groceries are making our eating habits flexible. Plus, encore careers and a distinctly San Francisco car chase.

Segments From this episode

Inflation hasn't been beaten yet, latest CPI shows

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Dec 11, 2024
Monthly inflation in November rose by the most in seven months, showing it's taking longer to tame inflation than expected.
But if you tune out extreme or lagging data from the November CPI, inflation doesn't look too shabby.
Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images
High prices are changing how we eat

by Kimberly Adams
Dec 11, 2024
Many Americans can't shell out more as costs rise. As a result, some are cutting their meat consumption or going to restaurants less.
The cost of food at home bumped up in November. Some Americans are eating less meat and other expensive items.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Would you trust a driverless robotaxi? Waymo hopes so.

by Kai Ryssdal and Sofia Terenzio
Dec 11, 2024
"It's pretty uniform and impressive how much people just love it," said John Gravios, Senior Editor at Wired, about Waymo, the new self-driving robotaxi.
In November, Waymo opened rides to the public in Los Angeles, California.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
Escalating child care costs force women out of the work force

by Stacey Vanek Smith
Dec 11, 2024
For a lot of families, the cost of child care is a huge reason why inflation is still so painful. For years, the rise in child care and preschool prices has outpaced inflation overall. The latest Consumer Price Index showed the cost of child care increased 0.6% last month alone.
As child care costs rise, more mothers are forced to make the difficult decision to pause their careers.
Peter Fleming/Getty Images
My Economy

It's never too late to change careers, even after retirement

by Nicholas Guiang
Dec 11, 2024
At 55, Michelle McKenney Jones retired from a 31-year career in corporate human resources and is pursuing her passion for higher education.
Michelle McKenney Jones says her 31 years in corporate human resources gave her a skill set that she transferred to becoming a university professor.
Sky Nesher/Getty Images
Music from the episode

"Bambu" Chris Hazelton's Boogaloo 7
"Falafel" Tom Misch
"California Sunset" Poolside
"So We Won't Forget" Khruangbin
"Abstract Poetic" DAO, Strehlow, Seb Zillner

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Associate Producer I
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer
Nicholas Guiang Assistant Producer

