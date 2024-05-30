A Warmer WorldIsrael-Hamas WarI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David Brancaccio

Revised 1st-quarter GDP shows slower growth
May 30, 2024

Revised 1st-quarter GDP shows slower growth

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Revised GDP for the first quarter shows slower growth than the original estimate. Plus, how cyberattacks affect small businesses.

Segments From this episode

How cooling U.S. GDP growth affects the global economy

by Elizabeth Trovall
May 30, 2024
The annual expansion was revised down to 1.3%. That could indicate softening elsewhere, including trade partners like Canada and China.
When the U.S. economy isn’t doing very well and consumers second-guess their spending, major trading partners could feel the pinch.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Shelf Life

Kyla Scanlon wants to remind us that "people are the economy"

by Kyla Scanlon
May 30, 2024
Scanlon explains her philosophy of economic education in this excerpt from her book, "In This Economy? How Money & Markets Really Work."
Jordan Mangi/Marketplace
What motivates companies to replace workers with machines?

by Stephanie Hughes
May 30, 2024
A labor shortage in manufacturing seems to be tempting them.
Jim Young/AFP via Getty Images
Why cybercriminals are targeting small businesses

by Stacey Vanek Smith
May 30, 2024
Ransomware attacks are on the rise, and small businesses are getting hammered.
Cyberattacks and hacks have the ability to destroy people's businesses, credit and livelihoods.
dem10/Getty Images
My Economy

Brewery owner wants to make a difference in his community

by Sofia Terenzio
May 30, 2024
Victor Zamudio, co-owner of Brown Soul Brewing Co. in South Gate, CA, hopes his brewery can serve as "a beacon for others" looking to start a business.
Victor Zamudio (left) and Hugo Sanchez (right) are two of four owners of Brown Soul Brewing Co. in South Gate, CA.
Sofia Terenzio/Marketplace
The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Assistant Producer
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer

