Revised 1st-quarter GDP shows slower growth
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Revised GDP for the first quarter shows slower growth than the original estimate. Plus, how cyberattacks affect small businesses.
get the podcast
Segments From this episode
How cooling U.S. GDP growth affects the global economy
The annual expansion was revised down to 1.3%. That could indicate softening elsewhere, including trade partners like Canada and China.
Kyla Scanlon wants to remind us that "people are the economy"
Scanlon explains her philosophy of economic education in this excerpt from her book, "In This Economy? How Money & Markets Really Work."
What motivates companies to replace workers with machines?
A labor shortage in manufacturing seems to be tempting them.
Why cybercriminals are targeting small businesses
Ransomware attacks are on the rise, and small businesses are getting hammered.
Brewery owner wants to make a difference in his community
Victor Zamudio, co-owner of Brown Soul Brewing Co. in South Gate, CA, hopes his brewery can serve as "a beacon for others" looking to start a business.
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Assistant Producer
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer