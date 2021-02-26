The Uncertain HourI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioRace and EconomyMake Me Smart Daily

A return to the service economy?
Feb 26, 2021

A return to the service economy?

Also on today's show: Some credit card limits are going up and a look at challenges health care disruptors face.

Segments From this episode

The Weekly Wrap: Will this be the last relief package?

"Marketplace" host Kai Ryssdal discusses the state of the relief package, the economic recovery and consumer spending with the New York Times’ Ana Swanson and Politico’s Sudeep Reddy.
We're buying a lot more stuff these days

by Marielle Segarra
Feb 26, 2021
Money can’t buy happiness, but that’s never stopped anyone from trying.
Spending on goods has gone up during the pandemic, but you can get your kids only so many trampolines.
Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images
Why credit card limits could rise this year

by Justin Ho
Feb 26, 2021
Lenders aren't quite as nervous about consumer finances anymore, and they're anticipating a boom in consumer spending.
Credit card companies hope that increased credit limits will create more outstanding balances, meaning more revenue for them.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
My Economy

For this fly-fishing outfitter, demand is outpacing supply

by Sean McHenry
Feb 26, 2021
Has fly fishing become too popular during the pandemic? A Georgia outfitter shares his story about keeping up with demand.
People "go fishing a lot more than they used to," says Gary Merriman, who owns a fly-fishing store. "Everybody wants to be outside."
Ben Stansall/AFP via Getty Images
Health insurance disruptors like Oscar face challenges

by Erika Beras
Feb 26, 2021
But as more people buy direct-to-consumer health insurance, innovators may find new ways to make money.
A man consults with a doctor on his laptop computer. Some innovators are influencing the medical industry through e-health services.
Geber86 via Getty Images
COVID-19

Running a mall is "still a struggle" nearly a year into the pandemic

by Kai Ryssdal and Andie Corban
Feb 26, 2021
When a customer refuses to wear a mask inside the Butte Plaza Mall, manager Alana Ferko gets called in to help.
Gil Cohen-Magen/Getty Images
Music from the episode

6000 Ft. Bonobo, Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs
Puff Lah KAYTRANADA
Beat Goes On Pete Rock
Blue Skies Willie Nelson
Maria También Khruangbin

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
