Feb 26, 2021
A return to the service economy?
Also on today's show: Some credit card limits are going up and a look at challenges health care disruptors face.
Segments From this episode
The Weekly Wrap: Will this be the last relief package?
"Marketplace" host Kai Ryssdal discusses the state of the relief package, the economic recovery and consumer spending with the New York Times’ Ana Swanson and Politico’s Sudeep Reddy.
We're buying a lot more stuff these days
Money can’t buy happiness, but that’s never stopped anyone from trying.
Why credit card limits could rise this year
Lenders aren't quite as nervous about consumer finances anymore, and they're anticipating a boom in consumer spending.
For this fly-fishing outfitter, demand is outpacing supply
Has fly fishing become too popular during the pandemic? A Georgia outfitter shares his story about keeping up with demand.
Health insurance disruptors like Oscar face challenges
But as more people buy direct-to-consumer health insurance, innovators may find new ways to make money.
Running a mall is "still a struggle" nearly a year into the pandemic
When a customer refuses to wear a mask inside the Butte Plaza Mall, manager Alana Ferko gets called in to help.
Music from the episode
6000 Ft. Bonobo, Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs
Puff Lah KAYTRANADA
Beat Goes On Pete Rock
Blue Skies Willie Nelson
Maria También Khruangbin
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer