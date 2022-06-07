Retailers are in “unprecedented times,” too
Retailers bet that consumers could keep up their goods shopping spree and lost. Plus, a boost for American solar manufacturers and online schooling's staying power.
Segments From this episode
Airlines might be banking on your premium seat upgrade
Would you pay an additional $60 for extra legroom? Airlines are betting that you just might.
Virtual school evolves, even as the pandemic wanes
What once was a necessity is now an expanding educational frontier.
Retailers have an inventory problem as lockdown lifestyle fades
As inflation hits and consumers abandon pandemic spending habits, Target and others have the wrong kind of stuff on their hands.
Biden moves to restore stability of U.S. solar industry
The president also ruled out solar tariffs for two years on several Asian countries the U.S. imports solar panels from.
The dollar's strong right now. That's a problem for American companies doing business abroad.
But it's great for Americans who want to buy imports.
Can winemakers salvage grapes tainted by wildfire smoke?
Scientists are looking at ways to determine if grapes from smoky areas can still be used, without adding an unpleasant ashy taste to wine.
