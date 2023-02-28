Restaurant tabs … as an economic indicator?
Consumers are spending up a storm at bars and restaurants. It's a sign of pent-up demand, but can it be sustained? Also, surprise medical bills continue to surprise.
Segments From this episode
Why the U.S. wants more limits on Americans' private investment in Chinese firms
Washington is looking at economic ways to counter China's influence — especially when it comes to companies linked to the country's military.
Confident in the economy or not, American consumers are going out
Sales at restaurants and bars were up around 25 percent from last year. Part of that is likely due to pent-up demand.
For Tubi chief, streaming’s future is serving fragmented audiences
Since Fox bought the ad-supported streaming service in 2020, growth has been like a "rocket ship," says Tubi CEO Farhad Massoudi.
A Tulsa sneakers store plans for a year of uncertainty
For Venita Cooper, owner of Silhouette Sneakers & Art, business is up. But will it last? "The big challenge is just trying to keep engagement," she says.
Ticktock, TikTok: Government agencies are on the clock to purge the app from all devices
Canada and the EU, too.
Despite legislation against them, surprise medical bills can still ... surprise
ER doctor groups were among the top providers disputing claims in the first months of a resolution process created by the No Surprises Act.
