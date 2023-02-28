A Year of WarRace and EconomyTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...

Restaurant tabs … as an economic indicator?
Feb 28, 2023

Restaurant tabs … as an economic indicator?

Fred Tanneau/AFP via Getty Images
Consumers are spending up a storm at bars and restaurants. It's a sign of pent-up demand, but can it be sustained? Also, surprise medical bills continue to surprise.

Segments From this episode

Why the U.S. wants more limits on Americans' private investment in Chinese firms

by Nancy Marshall-Genzer
Feb 28, 2023
Washington is looking at economic ways to counter China's influence — especially when it comes to companies linked to the country's military.
The number of Chinese companies off limits to American investors is now up to 59.
Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images
Confident in the economy or not, American consumers are going out

by Stephanie Hughes
Feb 28, 2023
Sales at restaurants and bars were up around 25 percent from last year. Part of that is likely due to pent-up demand.
Kooper's Tavern is one of many bars and restaurants in Fells Point, a historic neighborhood in Baltimore.
Stephanie Hughes/Marketplace
For Tubi chief, streaming’s future is serving fragmented audiences

by Kai Ryssdal and Sean McHenry
Feb 28, 2023
Since Fox bought the ad-supported streaming service in 2020, growth has been like a "rocket ship," says Tubi CEO Farhad Massoudi.
"We have audiences that love Black cinema, some love horror movies, some want to watch anime," says Tubi CEO Farhad Massoudi, seen in 2019. "And I think that's the way of the future."
Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images
A Tulsa sneakers store plans for a year of uncertainty

by Sean McHenry
Feb 28, 2023
For Venita Cooper, owner of Silhouette Sneakers & Art, business is up. But will it last? "The big challenge is just trying to keep engagement," she says.
Venita Cooper, owner of Silhouette Sneakers & Art, at a Valentine's Day event for the store.
Courtesy Gary Mason
Ticktock, TikTok: Government agencies are on the clock to purge the app from all devices

by Samantha Fields
Feb 28, 2023
Canada and the EU, too.
"If you talk to some national security experts, they'll tell you the way to think about it is having 100 million little cameras that could be accessed by the Communist Party, running around America," said Jessica Melugin from the Competitive Enterprise Institute about having TikTok on cell phones.
Dan Kitwood/Getty Images
Despite legislation against them, surprise medical bills can still ... surprise

by Blake Farmer
Feb 28, 2023
ER doctor groups were among the top providers disputing claims in the first months of a resolution process created by the No Surprises Act.
There are growing concerns that patients still won’t see their costs go down despite the No Surprises Act.
Blake Farmer/WPLN News
The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

