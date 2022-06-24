Abortion AccessRussia-Ukraine WarMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Reproductive rights and the economic divide
Jun 24, 2022

Reproductive rights and the economic divide

Without abortion access, economic disparities will only grow. And later, checking in on a pandemic couple's plant shop venture.

Segments From this episode

My Economy

For this pandemic couple, opening a plant shop together was the answer to burnout

by Sean McHenry
Jun 24, 2022
Larry Groves and Ricky Barosa met during the pandemic. Two years later, they're taking a chance on starting a business together.
Larry Groves, left, and Ricky Barosa in their Davis, California, plant shop, known as the Growing Groves. "I kind of just told him, how about we try to do it for ourselves?" Barosa recalled.
Ashley Villanueva/Lusting for Light Photography
Music from the episode

When Rostam
Go Gina SZA
Brea Oddissee
Fishin' Takenobu

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

