Reminder: Tariffs are taxes.
Apr 3, 2025

Andrew Harnik/Getty Images
President Trump's tariff announcement clarifies a lot. What's next? Plus, use economic theory to make life decisions.

Segments From this episode

Trade War 2.0

With tariffs unveiled, businesses and consumers count the costs

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Apr 3, 2025
Prices are expected to rise across the board — from construction materials to consumer electronics and clothing.
President Trump's newest tariffs will show up in virtually every sector of the economy. Stocks reacted badly to the news Thursday.
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
Trade War 2.0

With latest tariffs in place, small businesses have some things to figure out

by Justin Ho
Apr 3, 2025
Owners have to figure out how these duties will impact input costs and assess whether they need to do anything differently.
"I have three containers about to hit port, so I’m waiting to see what happens there, if I see a jump in my duty fees," says Cathrine Reynolds of Palmetto Tile Distributors in South Carolina.
Dan Kitwood/Getty Images
Selling "pre-loved" records to offset the high costs on new albums

by Sean McHenry

Phillip Rollins, owner of the record and comic store OffBeat in Jackson, Mississippi, talks about why he’s pivoted his business to deal with the high costs of new vinyl records.

The Numbers

by Kimberly Adams
Trade War 2.0

Tariffs target products, but the service sector could feel them too

by Daniel Ackerman
Apr 3, 2025
A range of services — including software companies, hotels and restaurants — may also suffer as discretionary spending dries up.
International and domestic travel are just two categories in the service sector that may be affected by President Donald Trump's tariffs.
Drazen Zigic/Getty Images
If you want to "win" at life, new book suggests applying economic theories to your choices

by Kimberly Adams and Sarah Leeson
Apr 3, 2025
In “Hate the Game: Economic Cheat Codes for Life, Love, and Work," economist Daryl Fairweather has some ideas about how to get ahead.
Whether you're up against a career change or a life change, economic theories can be a guide to making winning decisions.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Music from the episode

"Eternal Light" Free Nationals
"Cranes in the Sky" Solange
"Rain" Jonti
"Independent Women, Pt. 1" Destiny's Child

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Associate Producer I
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer
Nicholas Guiang Assistant Producer

