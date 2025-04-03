Reminder: Tariffs are taxes.
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
President Trump's tariff announcement clarifies a lot. What's next? Plus, use economic theory to make life decisions.
get the podcast
Segments From this episode
With tariffs unveiled, businesses and consumers count the costs
Prices are expected to rise across the board — from construction materials to consumer electronics and clothing.
With latest tariffs in place, small businesses have some things to figure out
Owners have to figure out how these duties will impact input costs and assess whether they need to do anything differently.
Selling "pre-loved" records to offset the high costs on new albums
Phillip Rollins, owner of the record and comic store OffBeat in Jackson, Mississippi, talks about why he’s pivoted his business to deal with the high costs of new vinyl records.
The Numbers
Tariffs target products, but the service sector could feel them too
A range of services — including software companies, hotels and restaurants — may also suffer as discretionary spending dries up.
If you want to "win" at life, new book suggests applying economic theories to your choices
In “Hate the Game: Economic Cheat Codes for Life, Love, and Work," economist Daryl Fairweather has some ideas about how to get ahead.
Music from the episode
"Eternal Light" Free Nationals
"Cranes in the Sky" Solange
"Rain" Jonti
"Independent Women, Pt. 1" Destiny's Child
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Associate Producer I
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer
Nicholas Guiang Assistant Producer