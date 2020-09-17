SpecialsUnemployment 2020Make Me Smart DailyRace and EconomyFast-Track Vaccines

Remember the trade war?
Sep 17, 2020

Remember the trade war?

Plus: the LGBTQ economy, gyms going out of business and why Chuck E. Cheese wants to destroy seven billion prize tickets.

Segments From this episode

COVID-19

U.S.-China long-term investment falls to 9-year low amid pandemic, protectionism

by Scott Tong
Sep 17, 2020
Chinese investment in the U.S. also fell because of the pandemic recession.
The Trump administration's tariffs against Chinese imports have not succeeded, a report shows.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
New census data reveals more details about LGBTQ community

by Kimberly Adams
Sep 17, 2020
The data isn't perfect, advocates say, but it's likely to prove useful to government agencies and employers.
The U.S. Census found same-sex couples participate in the labor force at a higher rate than opposite-sex couples — almost 85% compared to just over 80%.
Visualspace/Getty Images
"It's been busier than ever": What's behind LA's real estate resurgence

by Kai Ryssdal and Bennett Purser
Sep 17, 2020
The pandemic has surprisingly become a busy time for this mortgage broker.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
COVID-19

Will gyms go extinct?

by Jasmine Garsd
Sep 17, 2020
The pandemic is reshaping how, and where, we get exercise. Many gyms are out, exercise apps are in.
People exercise in workout pods at a gym in Redondo Beach, California, in June.
Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images
Why Chuck E. Cheese wants 7 billion prize tickets shredded

by Kai Ryssdal
Sep 17, 2020
The restaurant chain, in bankruptcy proceedings, has an excess-paper-prize-ticket problem amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The restaurant chain’s parent company asked a bankruptcy court for permission to have "enough tickets to fill approximately 65 40-foot cargo shipping containers" destroyed.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
My Economy

As sales boom, Black business owner juggles two jobs

by Andie Corban
Sep 17, 2020
The push to support Black-owned businesses has meant exponential growth for Aliya Wanek's clothing line.
Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images
The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
