Sep 17, 2020
Remember the trade war?
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Plus: the LGBTQ economy, gyms going out of business and why Chuck E. Cheese wants to destroy seven billion prize tickets.
Subscribe on
Segments From this episode
U.S.-China long-term investment falls to 9-year low amid pandemic, protectionism
Chinese investment in the U.S. also fell because of the pandemic recession.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
New census data reveals more details about LGBTQ community
The data isn't perfect, advocates say, but it's likely to prove useful to government agencies and employers.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
"It's been busier than ever": What's behind LA's real estate resurgence
The pandemic has surprisingly become a busy time for this mortgage broker.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
Will gyms go extinct?
The pandemic is reshaping how, and where, we get exercise. Many gyms are out, exercise apps are in.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
Why Chuck E. Cheese wants 7 billion prize tickets shredded
The restaurant chain, in bankruptcy proceedings, has an excess-paper-prize-ticket problem amid the coronavirus pandemic.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
As sales boom, Black business owner juggles two jobs
The push to support Black-owned businesses has meant exponential growth for Aliya Wanek's clothing line.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer