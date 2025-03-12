COVID-19: 5 Years OnTrade War 2.0I've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
Remember tariff exclusions?
Mar 11, 2025

Remember tariff exclusions?

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
David McNew/Getty Images
They were a big deal for businesses that imported specialty steel and aluminum goods back in 2018. Plus, stagflation and rising cocoa prices.

Segments From this episode

Small businesses rethink hiring plans amid uncertain economy

by Justin Ho
Mar 11, 2025
Some owners who had planned to staff up are waiting to see how things shake out with tariffs and consumer spending.
Some owners say they're having an easier time finding qualified workers, but a cloudy economic outlook could stop them from hiring.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Should you take corporate forecasts on performance seriously?

by Matt Levin
Mar 11, 2025
Corporate guidance is all about setting expectations. Why set them high when you can underpromise and overdeliver?
Generally, if a company’s earnings come in lower than expected, the stock price goes down. If they beat expectations, the price goes up.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

When inflation and recession gang up on the economy

by Kai Ryssdal and Sean McHenry
Mar 11, 2025
Uncertainty about tariff policy poses risk of both rising prices and high unemployment, says economist Şebnem Kalemli-Özcan.
Uncertainty and recession fears have taken a toll on the stock market, with the Dow plunging Monday and Tuesday.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Home improvement stores are adding AI to assist with your DIY

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Mar 11, 2025
Home Depot and Lowe's are using chatbots to mimic in-store help, but that's still a work in progress.
Home improvement AI chatbots mean DIYers don't have to do it all alone. But these tools are still prone to errors and incorrect information.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
Trade War 2.0

In Trump's last trade war, tariff exclusions offered businesses some relief

by Kristin Schwab
Mar 11, 2025
The opaque application process and random approvals confused many. It’s unclear if there will be a formal exclusion process this time.
"There was a lot of randomness" when it came to which exclusion applications were approved or denied for the 2018 tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, says Dinesh Hasija of Augusta University.
Julio Cesar Aguilar/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Amid rising cocoa prices, chocolate sellers prepare for Easter

by Nicholas Guiang

Chocolate prices nearly tripled in 2024 and have continued to rise in 2025. But with Easter falling later this year, chocolate sellers have time to prepare.

Listen Now
Share Now on:

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Associate Producer I
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer
Nicholas Guiang Assistant Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

5:02 PM PDT
27:35
5:01 PM PDT
32:28
8:18 AM PDT
10:07
3:06 AM PDT
8:57
Mar 7, 2025
22:50
Mar 7, 2025
16:24
Mar 6, 2025
24:06
Wall Street holds its breath
Marketplace Morning Report
Wall Street holds its breath
How do researchers measure income inequality?
I've Always Wondered ...
How do researchers measure income inequality?
Will climate tax credits stay or go?
Make Me Smart
Will climate tax credits stay or go?
How do you sell a home that's burned down?
Los Angeles Wildfires
How do you sell a home that's burned down?