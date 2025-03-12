Remember tariff exclusions?
They were a big deal for businesses that imported specialty steel and aluminum goods back in 2018. Plus, stagflation and rising cocoa prices.
Segments From this episode
Small businesses rethink hiring plans amid uncertain economy
Some owners who had planned to staff up are waiting to see how things shake out with tariffs and consumer spending.
Should you take corporate forecasts on performance seriously?
Corporate guidance is all about setting expectations. Why set them high when you can underpromise and overdeliver?
When inflation and recession gang up on the economy
Uncertainty about tariff policy poses risk of both rising prices and high unemployment, says economist Şebnem Kalemli-Özcan.
Home improvement stores are adding AI to assist with your DIY
Home Depot and Lowe's are using chatbots to mimic in-store help, but that's still a work in progress.
In Trump's last trade war, tariff exclusions offered businesses some relief
The opaque application process and random approvals confused many. It’s unclear if there will be a formal exclusion process this time.
Amid rising cocoa prices, chocolate sellers prepare for Easter
Chocolate prices nearly tripled in 2024 and have continued to rise in 2025. But with Easter falling later this year, chocolate sellers have time to prepare.
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Associate Producer I
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer
Nicholas Guiang Assistant Producer