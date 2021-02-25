Feb 25, 2021
Ready to release some pent-up demand
Also on today's show, the challenges in winterizing Texas' power grid and an update on how pandemic learning pods are working nearly one year into the pandemic.
Segments From this episode
Agriculture is counting on pent-up demand for its recovery
COVID-19 killed demand for many farm products. But with vaccine rollouts and consumers venturing out again, will that turn around?
We're doing shutters all wrong
And historic preservationist Scott Sidler is on a mission to change that.
How are those pandemic learning pods doing?
The school year is more than half over, and what began as a widespread educational experiment may have legs.
Music from the episode
Fall In Love Phantogram
Plate Richard Houghten
Can I Kick It? A Tribe Called Quest
Kamikaze MØ
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer