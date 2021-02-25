The Uncertain HourI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioRace and EconomyMake Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
What have you always wondered about the economy? Tell Us
Support Marketplace
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Ready to release some pent-up demand
Feb 25, 2021

Ready to release some pent-up demand

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Also on today's show, the challenges in winterizing Texas' power grid and an update on how pandemic learning pods are working nearly one year into the pandemic.

Segments From this episode

Agriculture is counting on pent-up demand for its recovery

by Kai Ryssdal and Sean McHenry
Feb 25, 2021
COVID-19 killed demand for many farm products. But with vaccine rollouts and consumers venturing out again, will that turn around?
A farmer plants soybeans near Dwight, Illinois.
Scott Olson/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
Adventures in Housing

We're doing shutters all wrong

by Amy Scott
Feb 25, 2021
And historic preservationist Scott Sidler is on a mission to change that.
These shutters on the home of famed French painter Henri Matisse? Functional. The shutters of so many homes in the U.S.? Dysfunctional.
Valery Hache/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
COVID-19

How are those pandemic learning pods doing?

by Erika Beras
Feb 25, 2021
The school year is more than half over, and what began as a widespread educational experiment may have legs.
Students follow along remotely at a learning pod in Culver City, California.
Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

Fall In Love Phantogram
Plate Richard Houghten
Can I Kick It? A Tribe Called Quest
Music Save Me (One More Time) Mocky
Seconds Into Months (Instrumental Version) MNDLSS
Kamikaze

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
Illinois is the first state to sign a law eliminating cash bail
Illinois is the first state to sign a law eliminating cash bail
Some college buildings are vaccination sites, but most faculty, students aren't eligible yet
Fast-Track Vaccines
Some college buildings are vaccination sites, but most faculty, students aren't eligible yet
Germany seethes over the slow delivery of COVID-19 vaccines
COVID-19
Germany seethes over the slow delivery of COVID-19 vaccines
Fed and Treasury chart path back to "full employment"
COVID & Unemployment
Fed and Treasury chart path back to "full employment"