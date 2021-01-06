Jan 6, 2021
The ramifications of Trump supporters storming the U.S. Capitol
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
On today's show: What this unprecedented day means for the U.S. economy going forward. Plus, more PPP loans are on the way.
Subscribe on
Segments From this episode
The business world hasn't quite grappled with protesters storming the U.S. Capitol
Sudeep Reddy, managing editor at Politico, joined Marketplace host Kai Ryssdal to discuss the events in Washington and how business leaders are reacting.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
New Paycheck Protection Program will have more restrictions than the first
This new round of PPP will only be available to companies with fewer than 300 employees.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
Bigger relief deal in a Democrat-led Senate is a "safe bet"
Two economists weigh in on what a Democrat-led Senate might mean for a stimulus package.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
Colleges look at delaying the first day of school ... again
Colleges and universities are once again pushing back the start of the new semester, or moving classes online.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
Music from the episode
Pink + White Frank Ocean
Natural Green Blazo
You Got Me The Roots, Tariq Trotter, Erykah Badu, Eve
Wind Travel Richard Houghten
Nada Mellah
Vide Noir Lord Huron
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer