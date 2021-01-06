UnworkableCOVID-19Make Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesRace and Economy

The ramifications of Trump supporters storming the U.S. Capitol
Jan 6, 2021

The ramifications of Trump supporters storming the U.S. Capitol

On today's show: What this unprecedented day means for the U.S. economy going forward. Plus, more PPP loans are on the way.

Segments From this episode

The business world hasn't quite grappled with protesters storming the U.S. Capitol

by Katherine Wiles and Kai Ryssdal
Jan 6, 2021
Sudeep Reddy, managing editor at Politico, joined Marketplace host Kai Ryssdal to discuss the events in Washington and how business leaders are reacting.
Tear gas is deployed against pro-Trump protesters attempting to enter the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday. The disruption of government unnerved some business leaders, who value stability.
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images
COVID-19

New Paycheck Protection Program will have more restrictions than the first

by Justin Ho
Jan 6, 2021
This new round of PPP will only be available to companies with fewer than 300 employees.
A boy gets his hair cut at a barbershop in Austin, Texas, on May 8.
Sergio Flores/AFP via Getty Images
Bigger relief deal in a Democrat-led Senate is a "safe bet"

by Kai Ryssdal and Sean McHenry
Jan 6, 2021
Two economists weigh in on what a Democrat-led Senate might mean for a stimulus package.
Democratic Sen.-elect Raphael Warnock, former Georgia legislator Stacey Abrams and Democratic Sen.-elect Jon Ossoff listen to President-elect Joe Biden speak during a campaign rally in Atlanta.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
COVID-19

Colleges look at delaying the first day of school ... again

by Erika Beras
Jan 6, 2021
Colleges and universities are once again pushing back the start of the new semester, or moving classes online.
Students and their families move belongings at a campus dormitory at the University of South Carolina on Aug. 10, 2020, in Columbia, South Carolina.
Sean Rayford/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Pink + White Frank Ocean
Natural Green Blazo
You Got Me The Roots, Tariq Trotter, Erykah Badu, Eve
Wind Travel Richard Houghten
Nada Mellah
Vide Noir Lord Huron

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
