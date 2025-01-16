Raising the roof
The cost of housing remains a major driver of inflation. Plus, big banks and small businesses.
Big banks are raking in cash
Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan and other prominent names beat earnings forecasts. The Federal Reserve and volatile markets are giving them a boost.
Housing remains a chief driver of inflation
Shelter costs were 4.6% higher in December than a year earlier, and they account for more than a third of the consumer price index.
Why the American workweek is shrinking
Thanks to a cooling labor market, workers are clocking 45 minutes on the job less each week compared to 2021.
President Biden used humanitarian parole in "unprecedented" ways. What's next under Trump?
Trump officials have called President Joe Biden's use of humanitarian parole illegal. Even without policy changes, pathways to stay in the U.S. legally are limited.
Electric vehicle sales power ahead, along with charging station builds
EV sales jumped 15% year on year and the growth of charging facilities hit a record as businesses see profit potential.
Music from the episode
Conduction Mocky
Soundgirl Personal fat jon
gogobebe MAMAMOO
Timeless J Dilla
Shark Smile Big Thief
Anti-Hero Taylor Swift
Tiki Room Rendezvous Lee Rosevere
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Associate Producer I
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer
Nicholas Guiang Assistant Producer