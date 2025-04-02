Q1 dealmaking takes a dive
Mergers and acquisitions have the slowest quarter in a decade. Plus, Trump wants an American manufacturing renaissance. Are American manufacturers ready?
"Low hiring, low firing" economy not great for Gen Z
Career opportunities are scarce for young adults, which can have long-term impact on their financial well-being, says Bloomberg's Conor Sen.
Nintendo unveils details of new Switch 2 console
The new console is set to be released in June. It will have new video chat and game sharing features, but it will not come cheap.
Dealmakers hoped for a mergers and acquisitions comeback this year. Instead, deals have tanked.
The first quarter of 2025 was the slowest first quarter for M&A deals in more than a decade, according to Dealogic. That’s largely thanks to uncertainty about the economy and the regulatory environment.
Federal job cuts may threaten a low-income energy assistance program
Twenty federal employees at LIHEAP have been laid off. Officials fear it may impact the overall energy assistance program.
Minority bankruptcy filers less likely to get debt forgiven, study finds
The study argues implicit bias from court officials is part of the problem in Chapter 13 cases. The head of a trustees group doesn't agree.
