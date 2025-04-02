Trade War 2.0Tricks of the TradeTrump's Second TermI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
Q1 dealmaking takes a dive
Apr 2, 2025

Q1 dealmaking takes a dive

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Sky Nesher/Getty Images
Mergers and acquisitions have the slowest quarter in a decade. Plus, Trump wants an American manufacturing renaissance. Are American manufacturers ready?

Segments From this episode

"Low hiring, low firing" economy not great for Gen Z

by Kimberly Adams and Sofia Terenzio
Apr 2, 2025
Career opportunities are scarce for young adults, which can have long-term impact on their financial well-being, says Bloomberg's Conor Sen.
Unemployment in your 20s can have long-term consequences for your earning potential, says Conor Sen, columnist at Bloomberg. Above, students connect with potential employers at a career fair.
John Moore/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Nintendo unveils details of new Switch 2 console

by Savannah Peters
Apr 2, 2025
The new console is set to be released in June. It will have new video chat and game sharing features, but it will not come cheap.
The Switch 2 will highlight the social aspects of video games. Above, a person plays a Pokemon game on a Nintendo Switch.
John Keeble/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Dealmakers hoped for a mergers and acquisitions comeback this year. Instead, deals have tanked.

by Justin Ho
Apr 2, 2025
The first quarter of 2025 was the slowest first quarter for M&A deals in more than a decade, according to Dealogic. That’s largely thanks to uncertainty about the economy and the regulatory environment.
Mergers and acquisitions have slowed in the first quarter of 2025 due to uncertainty about regulations and the economy.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The Numbers

by Kimberly Adams
Listen Now
Share Now on:

Federal job cuts may threaten a low-income energy assistance program

by Henry Epp
Apr 2, 2025
Twenty federal employees at LIHEAP have been laid off. Officials fear it may impact the overall energy assistance program.
Workers help Chicago residents sign up for aid under LIHEAP. Officials fear that federal downsizing will affect funding in states and localities.
Tim Boyle/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Minority bankruptcy filers less likely to get debt forgiven, study finds

by Matt Levin
Apr 2, 2025
The study argues implicit bias from court officials is part of the problem in Chapter 13 cases. The head of a trustees group doesn't agree.
The study's findings indicate implicit bias may be unfairly punishing minority bankruptcy filers, says Sasha Indarte, a study co-author and assistant professor at The Wharton School.
Chris Hondros/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

"When the Night is Over" Lord Huron
"A Little Piano" DJ Mitsu the Beats
"8pm (from Animal Crossing) Lofi Lia
"Lost Girl Noelle (Deltarune)" GlitchxCity, DJ Cutman
"Wednesday Afternoon" FAIR GAME
"Sailing Through Rainbows of Sound" Richard Houghten

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Associate Producer I
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer
Nicholas Guiang Assistant Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

3:35 PM PDT
26:17
7:17 AM PDT
8:02
3:13 AM PDT
14:08
3:00 AM PDT
3:04
Apr 1, 2025
36:44
Mar 28, 2025
17:24
Mar 7, 2025
22:50
Is all fair in love and trade wars?
Marketplace Morning Report
Is all fair in love and trade wars?
What's a "negative wealth effect"? You may be feeling it.
What's a "negative wealth effect"? You may be feeling it.
Tariffs have left importers 'upset,' with more yet to come
Trade War 2.0
Tariffs have left importers 'upset,' with more yet to come
Five years later, restaurants still deal with financial fallout of pandemic shutdowns
COVID-19: 5 Years On
Five years later, restaurants still deal with financial fallout of pandemic shutdowns