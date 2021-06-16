Back to BusinessThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

The psychological toll of long-term unemployment
Jun 16, 2021

The psychological toll of long-term unemployment

Also: What's driving the housing shortage, how New Yorkers feel about COVID-19 restrictions lifting, and how the pandemic changed economic forecasting.

Segments From this episode

Long-term unemployment can change your view of your own abilities

by Kristin Schwab
Jun 16, 2021
About half of the unemployed adults in the U.S. are pessimistic about their future employment, a survey shows.
Job loss during the pandemic — already an isolating time — can have a negative impact on a person's self-worth and future job prospects.
Tim Boyle via Getty Images
U.S. housing market short 6.8 million homes, report says

by Samantha Fields
Jun 16, 2021
Construction of homes, especially those that are affordably priced, has fallen in recent years, according to National Assn. of Realtors.
Slowed construction of affordable housing over the past two decades has contributed to a nationwide shortage of dwellings.
Drew Angerer via Getty Images
My Economy

How this music store owner is dealing with skyrocketing demand and a stalling supply chain

by Richard Cunningham
Jun 16, 2021
Demand for instruments hasn't slowed down during the pandemic, and the reopening of venues means even more business.
Consumer interest in guitars and other instruments has increased during the pandemic and the reopening period.
Jemal Countess via Getty Images
In New York, mixed reactions as pandemic restrictions lift

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Jun 16, 2021
Many offices are still closed and mask guidance is inconsistent, but parks in midtown Manhattan are packed at lunchtime.
New York City is bustling again as people are free to socialize and go back to places they've missed.
Spencer Platt via Getty Images
Pandemic has economic forecasters going back to the drawing board

by Kai Ryssdal and Sean McHenry
Jun 16, 2021
For Ellen Zentner, chief U.S. economist at Morgan Stanley, the pandemic meant scrapping all the models and going back to the fundamentals.
People walk past the New York Stock Exchange on Wall Street.
Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images
debt limit

The debt ceiling "dance" is coming up. How did it start?

by Nancy Marshall-Genzer
Jun 16, 2021
A higher debt limit does not mean funding more government programs. It is paying for the bills already due.
Congress has until July 31 to raise or suspend the debt ceiling.
Zach Gibson via Getty Images
Music from the episode

Aminals Baths
Chamakay Blood Orange
Juicy The Notorious B.I.G.
Timeless (Instrumental) J Dilla
Light Cycle Yppah
1 Thing Amerie

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
