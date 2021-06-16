Jun 16, 2021
The psychological toll of long-term unemployment
Also: What's driving the housing shortage, how New Yorkers feel about COVID-19 restrictions lifting, and how the pandemic changed economic forecasting.
Segments From this episode
Long-term unemployment can change your view of your own abilities
About half of the unemployed adults in the U.S. are pessimistic about their future employment, a survey shows.
U.S. housing market short 6.8 million homes, report says
Construction of homes, especially those that are affordably priced, has fallen in recent years, according to National Assn. of Realtors.
How this music store owner is dealing with skyrocketing demand and a stalling supply chain
Demand for instruments hasn't slowed down during the pandemic, and the reopening of venues means even more business.
In New York, mixed reactions as pandemic restrictions lift
Many offices are still closed and mask guidance is inconsistent, but parks in midtown Manhattan are packed at lunchtime.
Pandemic has economic forecasters going back to the drawing board
For Ellen Zentner, chief U.S. economist at Morgan Stanley, the pandemic meant scrapping all the models and going back to the fundamentals.
The debt ceiling "dance" is coming up. How did it start?
A higher debt limit does not mean funding more government programs. It is paying for the bills already due.
