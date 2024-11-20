Private equity’s appetite for restaurants
Plus, an alternative fuel CEO on how Trump's second term could influence the clean energy business and we take a self-driving taxi for a spin in China.
Homebuilders remain confident despite uncertainty
The National Association of Homebuilders reported its third straight month of improvement in its homebuilder confidence index, even though permits for new housing construction were down nearly 8% year over year.
Why restaurants are on the private equity menu
Blackstone buys a majority stake in sandwich chain Jersey Mike’s. Fast-casual is a growing segment of the enormous but risky restaurant trade.
Central banks are worried about inflation flaring up again
Conflict in Ukraine and the Middle East, potential trade wars and climate disasters have monetary policymakers around the globe on edge.
This renewable energy CEO expects growth in Trump’s 2nd term
“I am feeling ready to be surprised,” said Gene Gebolys of World Energy, an alternative fuels provider.
How advanced are China's self-driving taxis?
China is speeding up permission to test autonomous vehicles. The most advanced pilot projects are in Beijing and Wuhan.
Device makers turned off buttons, but now they're back
Move aside, touchscreens and digital controls. Buttons, dials and knobs have returned to electronics.
Pacific Theme Broken Social Scene
Chevalier Bulltoe Totorro
Impossible Worlds Todd Baker
Pretty Pimpin Kurt Vile
Light Cycle Yppah
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Associate Producer I
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer