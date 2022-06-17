The Putin-price-pump-pain thing is bolstering the case for remote work
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Who wants to pay $5 a gallon to commute? Plus, as always on Friday, our Weekly Wrap — and what a week it was.
Music from the episode
Old Graffiti Bibio
Esperar Pra Ver Poolside, Fatnotronic
Cuffed Nick Hakim
Glowing Light Richard Houghten
Tej The So Ons
What You Need KAYTRANADA, Charlotte Day Wilson
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer