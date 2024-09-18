Powell’s value-added messaging
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Communication experts say the Fed chair uses specific strategies to come across as a trustworthy, cautious policymaker to the public — and the markets. Plus, the history of multiple listing services.
get the podcast
Segments From this episode
This economy will leave a mark on Gen Z
Many in the youthful cohort grew up during a recession and started their financial lives amid a pandemic. They've taken on a scarcity mindset.
All about the MLS: The fascinating history of real estate listings
The MLS is in the news a lot. But what is it?
Fed chief Powell rates high on messaging
Experts give their 2 cents on how well the chairman communicates with the public about interest rate policy.
Music from the episode
Posion Beyonce
Brave New World The Foreign Exchange
It Hurts 2NE1
Cut It Upwards Kelpe
It Is What It Is Blood Orange
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Associate Producer I
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer