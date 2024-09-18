Office PoliticsI've Always Wondered ...Election 2024My Analog Life

Powell’s value-added messaging
Sep 18, 2024

Powell's value-added messaging

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
Communication experts say the Fed chair uses specific strategies to come across as a trustworthy, cautious policymaker to the public — and the markets. Plus, the history of multiple listing services.

Segments From this episode

This economy will leave a mark on Gen Z

by Kristin Schwab
Sep 18, 2024
Many in the youthful cohort grew up during a recession and started their financial lives amid a pandemic. They've taken on a scarcity mindset.
Many Gen Zers began their financial lives during the disruptions that came with the pandemic.
Christina House/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
All about the MLS: The fascinating history of real estate listings

by Amy Scott
Sep 18, 2024
The MLS is in the news a lot. But what is it?
Most multiple listing services are owned by local realtor associations and operate under rules set by the National Association of Realtors.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Fed chief Powell rates high on messaging

by Matt Levin
Sep 18, 2024
Experts give their 2 cents on how well the chairman communicates with the public about interest rate policy.
Jerome Powell discusses the central bank's interest rate cut with journalists Wednesday.
Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images
Music from the episode

Posion Beyonce
Brave New World The Foreign Exchange
It Hurts 2NE1
Cut It Upwards Kelpe
It Is What It Is Blood Orange

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Associate Producer I
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer

