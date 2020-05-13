May 13, 2020
Powell warns of “lasting damage” without more aid
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Today we'll break down his remarks and what Congress might do about it. Plus: why home prices aren't falling and how children's TV changed America.
Subscribe on
Stories From this episode
Auction industry readies for COVID-19 business closures
The last order of business for many bankrupt companies — restaurants in particular — is to put their assets under the gavel.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
What postwar America can tell us about today's record unemployment
How will we will get millions of unemployed workers back in the labor force? World War Two war might have some advice.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
When America learned that screens could teach
Fifty years ago, an experimental television program called "Sesame Street" hit the airwaves and changed America.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Falling producer price index fans fears of deflation
Prices of many goods are dropping as demand slows and people stay at home more. But does this mean deflation is here to stay?
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
As buyers return to the housing market, there aren't enough homes for sale
And getting a mortgage is harder, too.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
We’re in this together.