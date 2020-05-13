COVID-19Economic Anxiety Index®Make Me Smart DailyEcon Extra CreditCheck Your Balance ™️

Powell warns of “lasting damage” without more aid
May 13, 2020

Powell warns of “lasting damage” without more aid

Today we'll break down his remarks and what Congress might do about it. Plus: why home prices aren't falling and how children's TV changed America.

Stories From this episode

COVID-19

Auction industry readies for COVID-19 business closures

by Kimberly Adams
May 13, 2020
The last order of business for many bankrupt companies — restaurants in particular — is to put their assets under the gavel.
A closed restaurant in Washington, D.C., in March. Auction companies are predicting a wave of closures and liquidations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nicholas Kamm/AFP via Getty Images
What postwar America can tell us about today's record unemployment

by Bennett Purser and Kai Ryssdal
May 13, 2020
How will we will get millions of unemployed workers back in the labor force? World War Two war might have some advice.
Eloise J. Ellis worked as a senior supervisor at a Texas naval air station during World War II. Women were drawn into the war effort and joined the workforce in droves afterward.
Howard R. Hollem/Getty Images
Shelf Life

When America learned that screens could teach

by David Kamp
May 13, 2020
Fifty years ago, an experimental television program called "Sesame Street" hit the airwaves and changed America.
In the late 1960s and 70s, experimental television programs including Sesame Street, Mister Rogers' Neighborhood and Schoolhouse Rock proved that television could educate.
Children's Television Workshop/Courtesy of Getty Images
COVID-19

Falling producer price index fans fears of deflation

by Mitchell Hartman
May 13, 2020
Prices of many goods are dropping as demand slows and people stay at home more. But does this mean deflation is here to stay?
A warehouse in China. Producer prices have softened as economic activity has slowed.
Wang He/Getty Images
COVID-19

As buyers return to the housing market, there aren't enough homes for sale

by Amy Scott
May 13, 2020
And getting a mortgage is harder, too.
A for-sale sign on a house in Washington.
Eric Baradat/AFP via Getty Images
The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer

