Powell holds off on rate cuts

The chairman also indicated that the Federal Reserve expects to make just one reduction this year, but that could change as the data comes in. Plus: neighborhood rebrand alphabet soup.
Federal Reserve keeps interest rates unchanged
“Marketplace” host Amy Scott gives an overview of the FOMC presser and the Fed’s latest interest rate decision.
As interest rates stay high, that "lag effect" on the economy is playing out
The Fed's rate hikes were meant to slow the economy and dampen inflation by raising borrowing costs. There's evidence that's happening.
As federal relief ends, child care providers expect to charge families more
Congress committed $39 billion in federal funds to support the child care industry during the pandemic, but those funds are now drying up. Now, many child care providers plan to raise tuition.
What’s in a name? How neighborhood rebrands can grease the wheels of gentrification
Neighborhood nicknames like SoHo or LoDo have become common in American cities. But what gets lost when neighborhoods rebrand?
