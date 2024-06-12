Jobs IRLDecoding DemocracyA Warmer WorldI've Always Wondered ...

Powell holds off on rate cuts
Jun 12, 2024

Powell holds off on rate cuts

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
The chairman also indicated that the Federal Reserve expects to make just one reduction this year, but that could change as the data comes in. Plus: neighborhood rebrand alphabet soup.

Segments From this episode

Federal Reserve keeps interest rates unchanged

by Amy Scott and Maria Hollenhorst

“Marketplace” host Amy Scott gives an overview of the FOMC presser and the Fed’s latest interest rate decision.

As interest rates stay high, that "lag effect" on the economy is playing out

by Mitchell Hartman
Jun 12, 2024
The Fed's rate hikes were meant to slow the economy and dampen inflation by raising borrowing costs. There's evidence that's happening.
The Federal Reserve kept interest rates at their current elevated levels, Chair Jerome Powell announced Wednesday.
Scott Olson/Getty Images
As federal relief ends, child care providers expect to charge families more

by Liz Schlemmer
Jun 12, 2024
Congress committed $39 billion in federal funds to support the child care industry during the pandemic, but those funds are now drying up. Now, many child care providers plan to raise tuition.
Students in the 2- to 3-year-old classroom at the Community School for People Under Six in Carrboro, North Carolina. The preschool is raising its tuition rates for families this year in anticipation of losing federal COVID-19 relief funds.
Liz Schlemmer/WUNC
What’s in a name? How neighborhood rebrands can grease the wheels of gentrification

by Amy Scott and Maria Hollenhorst
Jun 12, 2024
Neighborhood nicknames like SoHo or LoDo have become common in American cities. But what gets lost when neighborhoods rebrand?
Lower Downtown Denver has been referred to as “LoDo” since at least the 1980s. But more recently, a wave of two-syllable neighborhood nicknames are popping up across America.
Dustin Bradford/Getty Images
Music from the episode

J-Boy Phoenix
Respiration Black Star, Common
Marry You Bruno Mars
Town & Country Bibio

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Assistant Producer
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer

