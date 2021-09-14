Million BazillionBack to BusinessI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Poverty dipped in 2020 as the government boosted aid
Sep 14, 2021

Poverty dipped in 2020 as the government boosted aid

Also on today's show: migration brought on by climate change, small business owners raise prices and the plan to rescue Colorado's beloved Casa Bonita.

Segments From this episode

What the heck is going on with inflation?

Julie Smith of Lafayette chats about just how transitory the inflation we're experiencing could be.
Small-business owners are struggling with their supply chains. But they're more optimistic.

by Caroline Champlin
Sep 14, 2021
The National Federation of Independent Business reports nearly half of small businesses surveyed raised prices in August.
Supply chain hiccups are translating into higher prices at small businesses, including some stores that sell eyewear.
Philippe Huguen/AFP via Getty Images
Government support credited with decline in poverty in 2020

by Kimberly Adams
Sep 14, 2021
The Census Bureau's supplemental poverty measure showed a big decline from 2019, despite a year of pandemic-induced economic disruption.
Pandemic relief helped more Americans stay out of poverty in 2020, but future poverty rates depend on what happens with the pandemic economy.
Alex Wong via Getty Images
10 years later, was the Occupy Wall Street movement effective?

by Kai Ryssdal and Richard Cunningham
Sep 14, 2021
Sociologist David Meyer talks about how the movement drew attention to economic inequality and influenced contemporary U.S. politics.
An Occupy Wall Street demonstration disrupted business in New York's financial district in September 2011. Many experts believe the economic justice movement has had lasting influence.
Emmanuel Dunand/AFP via Getty Images
A Warmer World

Climate change may force 200 million people to migrate, study says

by Samantha Fields
Sep 14, 2021
And the mass migrations could start within a decade, according to a new report from the World Bank.
A farmer walks among orange trees dried out by a drought in Morocco's southern plains in October 2020. Water scarcity will likely be a cause of migration in Northern Africa over the coming decades, according to a World Bank report.
Fadel Senna/AFP via Getty Images
Will "South Park" creators remake Colorado's legendary Casa Bonita?

by Amy Scott
Sep 14, 2021
Our reporter goes behind the scenes at a childhood favorite, which may soon be in the hands of Trey Parker and Matt Stone.
Andrew Novick, "possibly Casa Bonita's No. 1 fan," has been leading a campaign to save the legendary restaurant, which filed for bankruptcy in April 2021.
Amy Scott/Marketplace
Music from the episode

Drifting Maverick Sabre
Cleva Erykah Badu, Roy Ayers
In the Aeroplane Over the Sea Neutral Milk Hotel
Cut It Upwards Kelpe
Life in the Tropics Cienfue
Fail Safe William Tyler

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer

