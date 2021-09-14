Poverty dipped in 2020 as the government boosted aid
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Also on today's show: migration brought on by climate change, small business owners raise prices and the plan to rescue Colorado's beloved Casa Bonita.
Segments From this episode
What the heck is going on with inflation?
Julie Smith of Lafayette chats about just how transitory the inflation we're experiencing could be.
Small-business owners are struggling with their supply chains. But they're more optimistic.
The National Federation of Independent Business reports nearly half of small businesses surveyed raised prices in August.
Government support credited with decline in poverty in 2020
The Census Bureau's supplemental poverty measure showed a big decline from 2019, despite a year of pandemic-induced economic disruption.
10 years later, was the Occupy Wall Street movement effective?
Sociologist David Meyer talks about how the movement drew attention to economic inequality and influenced contemporary U.S. politics.
Climate change may force 200 million people to migrate, study says
And the mass migrations could start within a decade, according to a new report from the World Bank.
Will "South Park" creators remake Colorado's legendary Casa Bonita?
Our reporter goes behind the scenes at a childhood favorite, which may soon be in the hands of Trey Parker and Matt Stone.
Music from the episode
Drifting Maverick Sabre
Cleva Erykah Badu, Roy Ayers
In the Aeroplane Over the Sea Neutral Milk Hotel
Cut It Upwards Kelpe
Life in the Tropics Cienfue
Fail Safe William Tyler
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer