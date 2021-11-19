Postponing a blockbuster comes at a hefty cost
Plus: The Biden administration auctions Gulf of Mexico oil and gas leases and a food-tour company in Colorado takes it week by week.
Segments From this episode
The Weekly Wrap
Jordyn Holman of Bloomberg and Sudeep Reddy with Politico join Kai Ryssdal to break down the week's economic news.
Shop owners rush, like their customers, to shop for the holidays early
Haunted by their own supply chain woes, many retailers are trying to get what they themselves need for the holidays.
Pharmacy chains plan to expand health care offerings
The pandemic highlighted their opportunity to meet everyday health care needs (and presented some challenges).
Food tour company struggles to regain ground as restaurants recover
Megan Bucholz, founder of Local Table Tours, watched her business grow for a decade. Then the pandemic closed everything down.
Biden administration auctions oil and gas leases on 1.7 million acres of the Gulf of Mexico
A court ordered the administration to resume the auctions it had suspended.
When studios delay films, that comes with a price tag
Between multiple waves of promotions and interest on financing, some films may be able to recoup the cost of delays.
Music from the episode
Rush SEATBELTS
Confessions Sudan Archive
Buried in Detroit Mike Posner
Tinseltown Swimming in Blood Destroyer
The Worse It Gets Penguin Prison
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer