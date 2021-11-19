Temporarily UnavailableHow We SurviveI've Always Wondered ...Quitting TimeMake Me Smart Daily

Postponing a blockbuster comes at a hefty cost
Nov 19, 2021

Postponing a blockbuster comes at a hefty cost

Plus: The Biden administration auctions Gulf of Mexico oil and gas leases and a food-tour company in Colorado takes it week by week.

Segments From this episode

The Weekly Wrap

Jordyn Holman of Bloomberg and Sudeep Reddy with Politico join Kai Ryssdal to break down the week's economic news.
Shop owners rush, like their customers, to shop for the holidays early

by Justin Ho
Nov 19, 2021
Haunted by their own supply chain woes, many retailers are trying to get what they themselves need for the holidays.
Shoppers look at a holiday display in a New York City shop window. Despite supply chain issues and inflation, the National Retail Federation expects holiday spending to jump up to 10.5%.
Scott Heins via Getty Images
Pharmacy chains plan to expand health care offerings

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Nov 19, 2021
The pandemic highlighted their opportunity to meet everyday health care needs (and presented some challenges).
Though major pharmacy chains, like CVS and Walgreens, are looking to expand primary health care services, they're currently battling employee burnout like many other health providers.
Justin Sullivan via Getty Images
My Economy

Food tour company struggles to regain ground as restaurants recover

by Minju Park
Nov 19, 2021
Megan Bucholz, founder of Local Table Tours, watched her business grow for a decade. Then the pandemic closed everything down.
Megan Bucholz is the founder of Local Table Tours, which offers guided walking tours exploring the food scenes in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins, Colorado.
Courtesy Megan Bucholz
A Warmer World

Biden administration auctions oil and gas leases on 1.7 million acres of the Gulf of Mexico

by Samantha Fields
Nov 19, 2021
A court ordered the administration to resume the auctions it had suspended.
Drilling of the newly auctioned Gulf of Mexico gas and oil leases likely won't begin for seven to 10 years. Above, a drilling platform off the coast of Texas.
Tom Pennington via Getty Images
When studios delay films, that comes with a price tag

by Kai Ryssdal and Sean McHenry
Nov 19, 2021
Between multiple waves of promotions and interest on financing, some films may be able to recoup the cost of delays.
"['No Time to Die' is] the third highest-grossing Bond film in history. And yet, it doesn’t seem like it’s going to reach profitability," says Chris Lee of Vulture.
Mladen Antonov /AFP via Getty Images
Music from the episode

Rush SEATBELTS
Confessions Sudan Archive
Buried in Detroit Mike Posner
Tinseltown Swimming in Blood Destroyer
The Worse It Gets Penguin Prison

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

