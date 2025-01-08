Adventures in HousingI've Always Wondered ...My EconomyTrump's Second Term

Port workers and employers restart talks
Jan 7, 2025

Port workers and employers restart talks

Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
Port automation remains a sticking point in dockworker contract negotiations. Plus, best friends who own a home together.

Music from the episode

Tightrope Janelle Monae
Drugs It's Butter
Boardwalk Dulce Asher Fulero, Dab Records, Emancipator
Cuffed Nick Hakim

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Associate Producer I
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer
Nicholas Guiang Assistant Producer

