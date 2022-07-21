The ScoreEconomic PulseMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Planes, trains and automobiles
Jul 21, 2022

On today's show: Corporate air travel makes a comeback, freight rail faces complications and used cars are (hopefully) returning to pre-pandemic prices.

Segments From this episode

COVID-19

Are we back to normal? In a new normal? Economy gives mixed signals on the pandemic.

by Kristin Schwab
Jul 21, 2022
Some consumer and business behavior has rebounded. But as the BA.5 subvariant spreads, other trends show persistent trepidation.
There’s still hesitation when it comes to indoor shopping and crowded events, said Charles Lindsey, a consumer behavior expert. It seems like the pandemic economy hasn't entirely passed.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Looking for a used car? You might have better luck ... soon.

by Savannah Maher
Jul 21, 2022
Prices are still high, but demand is slackening and inventory is catching up, AutoNation reports.
Used car prices are up more than 40% since before the pandemic, says Michelle Krebs of Cox Automotive.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Adventures in Housing

The story of an old-fashioned bed and breakfast in the age of Airbnb

by Maria Hollenhorst
Jul 21, 2022
Lori and Bruce Howard recently cashed in on tourist lodging they built together near Yosemite National Park.
Lori and Bruce Howard in Yosemite National Park in 2018. Until recently, the couple operated a full-service B&B in Oakhurst, California.
Courtesy Lori and Bruce Howard
Strong dollar is squeezing profits from this Washington farmer's exports

by Kai Ryssdal and Anais Amin
Jul 21, 2022
Patrick Smith, CEO of Loftus Ranches, is fighting inflation as well. Some fertilizer materials have nearly doubled in a year or two, he says.
"Beer is still good business," says Patrick Smith, CEO of Loftus Ranches in Yakima, Washington. Above, fresh hops from a California farm.
Katherine Garrova/Marketplace
Music from the episode

Lush Four Tet
F.T.B. Robert Glasper
Running Around Goth Babe
Feels Right Carly Rae Jepsen Feat. Electric Guest
Hundred Fifty Up Satin Jackets
1 Thing Amerie

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

