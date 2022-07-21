Planes, trains and automobiles
On today's show: Corporate air travel makes a comeback, freight rail faces complications and used cars are (hopefully) returning to pre-pandemic prices.
Are we back to normal? In a new normal? Economy gives mixed signals on the pandemic.
Some consumer and business behavior has rebounded. But as the BA.5 subvariant spreads, other trends show persistent trepidation.
Looking for a used car? You might have better luck ... soon.
Prices are still high, but demand is slackening and inventory is catching up, AutoNation reports.
The story of an old-fashioned bed and breakfast in the age of Airbnb
Lori and Bruce Howard recently cashed in on tourist lodging they built together near Yosemite National Park.
Strong dollar is squeezing profits from this Washington farmer's exports
Patrick Smith, CEO of Loftus Ranches, is fighting inflation as well. Some fertilizer materials have nearly doubled in a year or two, he says.
Music from the episode
Lush Four Tet
F.T.B. Robert Glasper
Running Around Goth Babe
Feels Right Carly Rae Jepsen Feat. Electric Guest
Hundred Fifty Up Satin Jackets
1 Thing Amerie
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer