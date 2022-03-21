Russia-Ukraine WarCrypto and the EnvironmentQuitting TimeI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Pharma’s tough exit strategy in Russia
Mar 21, 2022

Pharma’s tough exit strategy in Russia

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Pharmaceutical companies are weighing how to dissociate themselves from Russia's government while providing lifesaving medications to everyday Russians.

Segments From this episode

Global pharma industry weighs Russian operations

by Lily Jamali
Mar 21, 2022
Drugmakers have pulled some nonlifesaving products, hesitating to punish ordinary Russians by withdrawing vital treatments.
Insulin pens being manufactured by Eli Lilly & Co. The pharmaceutical giant said it will refocus its efforts in Russia on cancer and diabetes care.
Frederick Florin/AFP Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Already short on bus drivers, school districts now face soaring diesel fuel costs

by Stephanie Hughes
Mar 21, 2022
The price of diesel is up 50% over a year ago. Some districts are turning to COVID relief funds to cover the increased cost.
Some school districts are opting for a four-day school week to deal with rising diesel prices, one expert said.
Paul J. Richards/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The nickel market has gone bonkers

by Matt Levin
Mar 21, 2022
Russia invading Ukraine is a big reason that prices skyrocketed.. But it's not the whole story.
A worker at a nickel mining company in northwestern Russia. The price of nickel — used in making stainless steel, electric vehicle batteries and more — shot up this month after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Kirill Kudryavtsev/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The EU has sworn off Russian steel. That could be bad news for the environment.

by Andy Uhler
Mar 21, 2022
Russia makes steel the dirty, old-fashioned way. Europe hoped its trade relationship could spur a cleanup.
With the European Union's ban on Russian steel, countries might struggle to satisfy demand. But recycling could help.
Sean Gallup/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE

Music from the episode

Easy To Get Hot Chip
Tej The So Ons
Love Of My Life (An Ode To Hip Hop) - Longer Album Version Erykah Badu, Common
Natural Green Blazo
Make It Better (feat. Smokey Robinson) Anderson .Paak, Smokey Robinson
Soft Stud Black Belt Eagle Scout

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

5:50 PM PDT
17:38
4:51 PM PDT
28:16
1:47 PM PDT
1:50
7:29 AM PDT
9:22
2:25 AM PDT
9:14
Dec 16, 2021
32:25
Jan 31, 2022
1:36
Federal Reserve lifts interest rates a quarter-percent
Federal Reserve lifts interest rates a quarter-percent
How will making daylight saving time permanent affect the economy?
How will making daylight saving time permanent affect the economy?
How the war in Ukraine could impact U.S. food prices
How the war in Ukraine could impact U.S. food prices
The moratorium on repaying federal direct student loans may finally be expiring
The moratorium on repaying federal direct student loans may finally be expiring