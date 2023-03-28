Banks in TurmoilTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseThe Uncertain HourI've Always Wondered ...

Personal economies are the whole shebang
Mar 28, 2023

Stefani Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images
The job market remains tight, yet consumer sentiment remains low. The Washington Post's Catherine Rampell explains the disconnect. Plus, lessons learned on a long walk.

Segments From this episode

Piecing together a confusing economic puzzle

Marketplace host Kai Ryssdal is joined by Catherine Rampell from The Washington Post to discuss the disconnect between the tight labor market and how consumers are feeling.
The post-mortems on SVB have begun

The Senate started its investigations into the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank today. Marketplace host Kai Ryssdal provides context on the first day of hearings.
California bill could penalize oil companies for price gouging

by Lily Jamali
Mar 28, 2023
The law aims for transparency in a state known for high gasoline prices.
Prices at a San Bruno, California, gas station in October. Prices in the state are lower today but remain higher than in other states.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Banks in Turmoil

Fewer cranes on the horizon? Banking tumult could slow nonresidential construction

by Stephanie Hughes
Mar 28, 2023
Smaller and regional banks are major lenders not only for office construction, but also building projects like hospitals, educational institutions and ports.
Cranes on a construction site in southeast Baltimore work to build office space. Spending for non-residential projects is up nearly 16% in the past year, according to the Census Bureau, and that is due in part to rising building costs.
Stephanie Hughes/Marketplace
Shelf Life

In "American Ramble," a 26-day walk reveals a "profoundly different" nation

by Neil King Jr.
Mar 28, 2023
Neil King Jr. reflects on his history-rich journey from Washington, D.C., to New York City.
On his journey from Washington, D.C., to New York, Neil King Jr. passed through Pennsylvania farmland and absorbed impressions of American history.
Brandon Eastwood/AFP via Getty Images
The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

