Personal economies are the whole shebang
The job market remains tight, yet consumer sentiment remains low. The Washington Post's Catherine Rampell explains the disconnect. Plus, lessons learned on a long walk.
Segments From this episode
Piecing together a confusing economic puzzle
Marketplace host Kai Ryssdal is joined by Catherine Rampell from The Washington Post to discuss the disconnect between the tight labor market and how consumers are feeling.
The post-mortems on SVB have begun
The Senate started its investigations into the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank today. Marketplace host Kai Ryssdal provides context on the first day of hearings.
California bill could penalize oil companies for price gouging
The law aims for transparency in a state known for high gasoline prices.
Fewer cranes on the horizon? Banking tumult could slow nonresidential construction
Smaller and regional banks are major lenders not only for office construction, but also building projects like hospitals, educational institutions and ports.
In "American Ramble," a 26-day walk reveals a "profoundly different" nation
Neil King Jr. reflects on his history-rich journey from Washington, D.C., to New York City.
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer