Feb 1, 2021
Caught in the unemployment benefits gap
More than a month after the latest COVID-19 relief bill became law, millions of Americans are still waiting for the money. Plus: No, silver is not the next GameStop.
Segments From this episode
Why is the price of silver soaring?
Individual investors are apparently fueling the increase. It's a similar strategy to what we've seen with GameStop stock.
Facing "grim" outlook, construction industry awaits Biden infrastructure plan
The new administration is expected to unveil a $2 trillion proposal this month.
Unemployment benefits have not resumed for many Americans
Over a month after the last COVID-19 relief bill extended benefits for millions, many are still waiting for money to arrive.
The “afterlife” of mass incarceration
In a new book, sociologist Reuben Jonathan Miller explores the punishments formerly imprisoned people face after their release. Read an excerpt here.
Music from the episode
Sound of Silver LCD Soundsystem
Horizon - Poolside Remix Tycho, Poolside
Tell Me Groove Theory
Magic Spell This Is The Kit
Brea Oddisee
Eple Röyksopp
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer