Caught in the unemployment benefits gap
Feb 1, 2021

Caught in the unemployment benefits gap

More than a month after the latest COVID-19 relief bill became law, millions of Americans are still waiting for the money. Plus: No, silver is not the next GameStop.

Segments From this episode

Why is the price of silver soaring?

by David Brancaccio , Nova Safo , Victoria Craig and Alex Schroeder
Feb 1, 2021
Individual investors are apparently fueling the increase. It's a similar strategy to what we've seen with GameStop stock.
Retail investors are now targeting big banks who have bet against the price of silver.
Bet_Noire via Getty Images
Facing "grim" outlook, construction industry awaits Biden infrastructure plan

by Amy Scott
Feb 1, 2021
The new administration is expected to unveil a $2 trillion proposal this month.
Construction workers at a project in New York City. Over the past four years, the industry has been frustrated by infrastructure-spending promises that never materialized.
Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images
COVID & Unemployment

Unemployment benefits have not resumed for many Americans

by Samantha Fields
Feb 1, 2021
Over a month after the last COVID-19 relief bill extended benefits for millions, many are still waiting for money to arrive.
Congress signed the last COVID-19 relief bill in December, so where are people's unemployment benefits?
Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images
Shelf Life

The “afterlife” of mass incarceration

by Reuben Jonathan Miller
Feb 1, 2021
In a new book, sociologist Reuben Jonathan Miller explores the punishments formerly imprisoned people face after their release. Read an excerpt here.
Inmates worship during Christmas Mass at Men’s Central Jail in Los Angeles. In a new book, sociologist Reuben Jonathan Miller examines the effects of incarceration after it ends.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Sound of Silver LCD Soundsystem
Horizon - Poolside Remix Tycho, Poolside
Tell Me Groove Theory
Magic Spell This Is The Kit
Brea Oddisee
Eple Röyksopp

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
