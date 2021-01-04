Jan 4, 2021
Pandemic wage gains were just a fluke
While wage gains have been strong during the pandemic, economists predict wages are likely to stagnate for returning service workers. Plus, Google's employees unionize.
Segments From this episode
Wages spike in the pandemic — but it's just a fluke
In the recovery this year, wages are likely to stagnate for returning service workers, economists predict.
Three small businesses weigh in on the pandemic holiday season
Marketplace has been following three American small businesses during this unprecedented holiday retail season. Here's how things went.
What Google's union means for Silicon Valley
This union's main aim is to support employee activism, rather than negotiate a contract.
As the pandemic continues, demand for travel nurses is up. Pay keeps rising, too.
Hospitals compete for these skilled personnel, some of whom make $8,000 a week. But the work is difficult and there can be tension with colleagues.
