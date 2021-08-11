Pandemic-induced surpluses boost school-supply drives
Also on today's show: digging into July's inflation numbers, a look at British higher education post-Brexit and how one travel agent is juggling changing COVID restrictions for clients.
Segments From this episode
July consumer price index shows signs of easing inflation
But inflation eased on a month-to-month basis. Many economists expect price gains to moderate as the pandemic recovery progresses.
How the infrastructure bill aims to tackle climate change
Among other ways, it would upgrade the power grid and support electric cars and public transit.
EU student exodus may not hurt British universities after all
Fewer EU students in the U.K. may bring some financial benefits to British universities but it raises some political concerns, too.
Retailers’ excess inventory fuels record donations to back-to-school events
Businesses are giving away clothes and school supplies they may not have sold when the pandemic shut them down last year.
The dates on food labels may not mean what you think they mean
Vox writer Alissa Wilkinson explains the history behind food label dates, and how the "expiration date" concept is a costly misunderstanding.
How a travel agency is bouncing back from a devastating year
Denver travel agent Sarah Fazendin says clients are spending more on extras than they would have before the pandemic.
Music from the episode
Dangerous (feat. Joywave) Big Data, Joywave
Outer Sunset Tycho
Cariño The Marías
Harvest Moon Poolside
J-Boy Phoenix
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer