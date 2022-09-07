Economic PulseThe ScoreMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Out with the old rules
Sep 7, 2022

Out with the old rules

Target joins a growing number of companies doing away with mandatory CEO retirement ages. Plus, what the number of involuntary part-time workers reveals about the labor market.

Segments From this episode

Target's the latest company to ditch mandatory retirement for CEOs

by Kristin Schwab
Sep 7, 2022
With people living and working longer, many companies see the rules as outdated.
Brian Cornell, shown here in 2017, can stay on as Target CEO after turning 65.
Monica Schipper/Getty Images
What the number of involuntary part-time workers tells us about the economy

by Savannah Maher
Sep 7, 2022
The "I’d prefer a full-time gig, but I can’t find one” measure can give us a sense of how much slack or unmet potential there is in the labor market.
If involuntary part-time employment starts to tick up, that can be a leading indicator of a slowing economy.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
For TikTok maker Kyla Scanlon, it's about making finance fun (and a bit chaotic)

by Kai Ryssdal and Sean McHenry
Sep 7, 2022
Influencer Kyla Scanlon talks about the art of making TikToks on macroeconomics and her battles with algorithms and attention spans.
Kyla Scanlon has attracted nearly 150,000 TikTok followers with videos that feature her spin on financial news.
Jarrett Dang/Marketplace
Women's soccer equal pay deal highlights how unions can help level the playing field

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Sep 7, 2022
According to federal data, union membership reduces the gender pay gap by nearly 40%.
Under the new contracts, the U.S. men's and women's soccer teams will be paid according to the same pay structure for appearances and tournament games.
Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images
This Arizona esthetician is glad she joined the "great resignation"

by Richard Cunningham
Sep 7, 2022
We check in with Shauna Kruse, who moved her family across country and went back to school to become an esthetician.
“It just seemed very natural, actually, to go into something where I was, you know, literally face to face with helping people feel their very best,” says Shauna Kruse, who went back to school to become an esthetician.
Getty Images
The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

