Out with the old rules

Target joins a growing number of companies doing away with mandatory CEO retirement ages. Plus, what the number of involuntary part-time workers reveals about the labor market.
Target's the latest company to ditch mandatory retirement for CEOs
With people living and working longer, many companies see the rules as outdated.
What the number of involuntary part-time workers tells us about the economy
The "I’d prefer a full-time gig, but I can’t find one” measure can give us a sense of how much slack or unmet potential there is in the labor market.
For TikTok maker Kyla Scanlon, it's about making finance fun (and a bit chaotic)
Influencer Kyla Scanlon talks about the art of making TikToks on macroeconomics and her battles with algorithms and attention spans.
Women's soccer equal pay deal highlights how unions can help level the playing field
According to federal data, union membership reduces the gender pay gap by nearly 40%.
This Arizona esthetician is glad she joined the "great resignation"
We check in with Shauna Kruse, who moved her family across country and went back to school to become an esthetician.
