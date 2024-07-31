Election 2024My Analog LifeI've Always Wondered ...My Economy

Other ways the Fed wields its influence
Jul 31, 2024

Other ways the Fed wields its influence

Andrew Harnik/Getty Images
Quantitative tightening drives up interest rates and cools the economy. When is it time to reverse course? Plus, the central bank decides to keep interest rates steady, and temp worker employment falls.

Segments From this episode

Fed keeps interest rates unchanged, hints a cut may come in September

by Amy Scott and Sean McHenry

“Marketplace” host Amy Scott explains today’s Federal Open Market Committee interest rate decision.

Temp worker employment is falling. What does that mean for the U.S. economy?

by Maria Hollenhorst
Jul 31, 2024
While decreasing numbers of temporary workers can be a leading recession indicator, economists say this time might be different.
According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, about a quarter of temporary workers are employed in transportation and material moving occupations such as warehouse jobs.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
When it comes to office space, some firms find better is better — but bigger is not

by Stephanie Hughes
Jul 31, 2024
As workers settle into hybrid work routines, some employers are upgrading to nicer spaces with a smaller footprint.
Some employers are opting to trade in older, larger offices for smaller ones with more amenities, said commercial real estate broker Scott Wimbrow.
Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/Getty Images
The oil industry would like to know when global demand will peak. That's hard to predict.

by Henry Epp
Jul 31, 2024
An accurate estimate depends on a whole lot of variables.
Oil investors want to know when peak oil may arrive as more consumers are seeking fossil fuel alternatives.
Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images
The Mount Laurel Doctrine and the quest for affordable housing

by Amy Scott and Sofia Terenzio
Jul 31, 2024
Journalist Roshan Abraham tells the story of a New Jersey resident who fought City Hall to get 70,000 units eventually built.
Since 1980, 70,000 units of affordable housing have been built in New Jersey, thanks in part to Ethel Lawrence.
Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images
The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Assistant Producer
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer

