Other ways the Fed wields its influence

Quantitative tightening drives up interest rates and cools the economy. When is it time to reverse course? Plus, the central bank decides to keep interest rates steady, and temp worker employment falls.
Fed keeps interest rates unchanged, hints a cut may come in September
“Marketplace” host Amy Scott explains today’s Federal Open Market Committee interest rate decision.
Temp worker employment is falling. What does that mean for the U.S. economy?
While decreasing numbers of temporary workers can be a leading recession indicator, economists say this time might be different.
When it comes to office space, some firms find better is better — but bigger is not
As workers settle into hybrid work routines, some employers are upgrading to nicer spaces with a smaller footprint.
The oil industry would like to know when global demand will peak. That's hard to predict.
An accurate estimate depends on a whole lot of variables.
The Mount Laurel Doctrine and the quest for affordable housing
Journalist Roshan Abraham tells the story of a New Jersey resident who fought City Hall to get 70,000 units eventually built.
