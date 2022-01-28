Temporarily UnavailableQuitting TimeThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

ABOUT SHOW
On the up and up again
Jan 27, 2022

On the up and up again

We're talking GDP, spending, interest rates and more.

Segments From this episode

GDP growth in 2021 signals a strong economic recovery

by Amanda Peacher
Jan 27, 2022
GDP climbed by 5.7% last year — the highest annual growth rate in more than three decades.
Much of last year’s growth was related to unique circumstances brought on by the pandemic.
Spencer Platt/ Getty Images
How long will it take the Fed's rate hikes to show up in interest rates we pay and earn?

by Justin Ho
Jan 27, 2022
In anticipation of the Fed's move, rates on some loans have already gone up.
The Fed has signalled that it may raise interest rates March.
Graeme Jennings-Pool/ Getty Images
Why it's so hard to pass climate crisis legislation in the U.S.

by Amy Scott and Richard Cunningham
Jan 27, 2022
The American political system makes it easier to block change than to create it, explains Shannon Osaka of Grist.
The Build Back Better Bill is stalled, but it's not the first time that legislation aimed at tackling climate change has been sidelined.
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
Lowe's to test mini Petcos in stores

by Savannah Maher
Jan 27, 2022
E-commerce is driving the stores-within-stores trend.
Lowe's will try incorporating miniature Petcos into some locations, following a trend of similar retail partnerships.
Bruce Bennett/ Getty Images
Warehouse space snapped up as retailers stockpile supplies, goods

by Kristin Schwab
Jan 27, 2022
Storage prices are soaring, especially in locations near big ports and major metro areas.
To avoid supply chain crunches, some businesses are stockpiling goods and supplies — all of which need a place to be stored.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Nashville VC fund invests in health startups led by Black entrepreneurs

by Blake Farmer
Jan 27, 2022
One goal is to address inequities in health care, and to help make sure those inequities don't get worse as medicine relies more on big data.
Entrepreneur Marcus Whitney, left, interviews former HCA CEO Milton Johnson during Whitney's Health:Further conference in Nashville, which ran from 2015 to 2019.
Melissa Madison/Courtesy Health:Further
Music from the episode

20 Grand Palace RJD2
Teenage Birdsong Four Tet
Suga Suga Baby Bash
The World Is Yours Will Sessions
Ungodly Fruit Wax Tailor
Beat Goes On Pete Rock
Eple Röyksopp

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

