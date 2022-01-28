On the up and up again
We're talking GDP, spending, interest rates and more.
Segments From this episode
GDP growth in 2021 signals a strong economic recovery
GDP climbed by 5.7% last year — the highest annual growth rate in more than three decades.
How long will it take the Fed's rate hikes to show up in interest rates we pay and earn?
In anticipation of the Fed's move, rates on some loans have already gone up.
Why it's so hard to pass climate crisis legislation in the U.S.
The American political system makes it easier to block change than to create it, explains Shannon Osaka of Grist.
Lowe's to test mini Petcos in stores
E-commerce is driving the stores-within-stores trend.
Warehouse space snapped up as retailers stockpile supplies, goods
Storage prices are soaring, especially in locations near big ports and major metro areas.
Nashville VC fund invests in health startups led by Black entrepreneurs
One goal is to address inequities in health care, and to help make sure those inequities don't get worse as medicine relies more on big data.
