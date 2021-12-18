Omicron on the mind
The new variant's here. We'll dig into its economic impact, see how businesses are pivoting yet again and talk about the hunt for one of those elusive rapid COVID tests.
Segments From this episode
The Weekly Wrap
It's been a week. So let's take a deep breath to unpack it all. Amy Scott is joined by Politico’s Sudeep Reddy and Business Insider’s Linette Lopez to talk about the Federal Reserve's meeting this week, the bond market, the spread of omicron and more.
Facing omicron, businesses stick to COVID-19 protocols and hope for the best
Nearly two years into the pandemic, with vaccination mandates and other precautions in place, businesses are operating without new ways to mitigate risk.
The new holiday tradition: rapid COVID-19 tests?
Rapid tests could make holiday gatherings safer, but they can be hard to find when demand surges.
For this sport goods store, getting goods shipped is a sport
From Marketplace's "Make Me Smart," we hear from Jinan Minro, who runs a sporting goods business in Boulder, Colorado, about her supply chain issues.
Private equity will buy up companies to the tune of $1 trillion this year
Thanks, in part, to the pandemic — and the low interest rates that have accompanied it.
Hot property market puts Nashville record shop, and other small businesses, at risk
The owners of the Groove are struggling to come up with $500,000 to buy the bungalow that houses their store.
