Omicron on the mind
Dec 17, 2021

Omicron on the mind

The new variant's here. We'll dig into its economic impact, see how businesses are pivoting yet again and talk about the hunt for one of those elusive rapid COVID tests.

Segments From this episode

The Weekly Wrap

It's been a week. So let's take a deep breath to unpack it all. Amy Scott is joined by Politico’s Sudeep Reddy and Business Insider’s Linette Lopez to talk about the Federal Reserve's meeting this week, the bond market, the spread of omicron and more.
COVID-19

Facing omicron, businesses stick to COVID-19 protocols and hope for the best

by Kristin Schwab
Dec 17, 2021
Nearly two years into the pandemic, with vaccination mandates and other precautions in place, businesses are operating without new ways to mitigate risk.
With fewer safety nets and little new guidance, businesses are sticking with existing protocols and grappling with how to address the new, highly transmissible omicron variant.
Cindy Ord via Getty Images
COVID-19

The new holiday tradition: rapid COVID-19 tests?

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Dec 17, 2021
Rapid tests could make holiday gatherings safer, but they can be hard to find when demand surges.
Rapid at-home COVID tests can be difficult to find during surges in cases. Above, an environmental protection organization distributes tests in Chelsea, Massachusetts, on Dec. 17.
Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images
For this sport goods store, getting goods shipped is a sport

From Marketplace's "Make Me Smart," we hear from Jinan Minro, who runs a sporting goods business in Boulder, Colorado, about her supply chain issues.
Private equity will buy up companies to the tune of $1 trillion this year

by Matt Levin
Dec 17, 2021
Thanks, in part, to the pandemic — and the low interest rates that have accompanied it.
Private equity firms, largely invested in by endowments and pension funds, often buy companies saddled with debt, revamp them and sell them for a profit.
Marymary89 via Getty Images
Hot property market puts Nashville record shop, and other small businesses, at risk

by Paige Pfleger
Dec 17, 2021
The owners of the Groove are struggling to come up with $500,000 to buy the bungalow that houses their store.
The Groove is a small record shop whose owners hope to buy the property they work in so the business can survive.
Paige Pfleger
Music from the episode

Kick, Push Lupe Fiasco
Harvest Moon Poolside
Circles Post Malone
History Repeats Brittany Howard
Crazy In Love (feat. Jay-Z) Beyoncé, JAY-Z

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

