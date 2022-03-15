Russia-Ukraine WarCrypto and the EnvironmentQuitting TimeI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Oil prices fell. The price of gas? Not so much.
Mar 15, 2022

Oil prices fell. The price of gas? Not so much.

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Plus: Why diesel prices matter even if you don't drive a pickup and what happens if Russia defaults.

Segments From this episode

Oil prices soared, then dropped. But gasoline is still expensive. Why?

by Lily Jamali
Mar 15, 2022
A barrel of crude topped $130 last week and now sells for less than $100. Gas prices follow oil quickly on the way up, slowly on the way down.
Though the cost of a barrel of oil has dipped back below $100, consumers aren't feeling much relief at the gas pump yet.
Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Why you should pay attention to diesel prices

by Matt Levin
Mar 15, 2022
Even if you're filling up with regular unleaded, rising diesel costs will find a way to your pocketbook.
Diesel: not just something you see at the gas station.
Frederic J. Brown/AFP Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

What would happen if Russia defaults on its debt?

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Mar 15, 2022
"The long-term implications are severe," one expert says, and can scare away foreign investors.
Russia's economic isolationism may largely insulate global markets should Russia default on its debts.
AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

High gas prices haven't prompted a spike in EV sales. Besides, there's still an EV shortage.

by Andy Uhler
Mar 15, 2022
Analysts expect drivers to switch sooner or later. But pump prices alone won't drive them to.
While automakers are investing in alternative-fuel vehicles, they’re likely betting that the demand shift to electric vehicles will be more gradual.
Daniel Leal/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
Shelf Life

How “delivering happiness” failed Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh

by Kirsten Grind and Katherine Sayre
Mar 15, 2022
“It was his life’s mission, and it was ultimately his downfall,” write Kirsten Grind and Katherine Sayer in a new book.
In a new book, Wall Street Journal reporters Kirsten Grind and Katherine Sayer explore the life and legacy of famed entrepreneur and Zappos co-founder, Tony Hsieh. Above: Hsieh silhouetted as he delivers a keynote presentation in 2010.
Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

When the Night is Over Lord Huron
Jungle (Radio Edit) Tash Sultana
Scenic Drive Poolside
Suddenly Junip
Humbug Mountain Song Fruit Bats

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:01 PM PDT
27:14
3:55 PM PDT
26:10
1:54 PM PDT
1:50
7:26 AM PDT
9:23
2:40 AM PDT
8:19
Dec 16, 2021
32:25
Jan 31, 2022
1:36
Pressure mounts on Biden to use Defense Production Act, but it's not a "magic wand"
Pressure mounts on Biden to use Defense Production Act, but it's not a "magic wand"
Shanghai is under COVID-19 restrictions after omicron surge
COVID-19
Shanghai is under COVID-19 restrictions after omicron surge
Craft brewers scramble to find aluminum cans
Craft brewers scramble to find aluminum cans
In East London, a chef's kitchen becomes her post for the Ukraine-Russia conflict
In East London, a chef's kitchen becomes her post for the Ukraine-Russia conflict