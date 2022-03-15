Oil prices fell. The price of gas? Not so much.
Plus: Why diesel prices matter even if you don't drive a pickup and what happens if Russia defaults.
Segments From this episode
Oil prices soared, then dropped. But gasoline is still expensive. Why?
A barrel of crude topped $130 last week and now sells for less than $100. Gas prices follow oil quickly on the way up, slowly on the way down.
Why you should pay attention to diesel prices
Even if you're filling up with regular unleaded, rising diesel costs will find a way to your pocketbook.
What would happen if Russia defaults on its debt?
"The long-term implications are severe," one expert says, and can scare away foreign investors.
High gas prices haven't prompted a spike in EV sales. Besides, there's still an EV shortage.
Analysts expect drivers to switch sooner or later. But pump prices alone won't drive them to.
How “delivering happiness” failed Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh
“It was his life’s mission, and it was ultimately his downfall,” write Kirsten Grind and Katherine Sayer in a new book.
Music from the episode
When the Night is Over Lord Huron
Jungle (Radio Edit) Tash Sultana
Scenic Drive Poolside
Suddenly Junip
Humbug Mountain Song Fruit Bats
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer