Oil demand not so energetic
China's economic doldrums could upset the global oil market. Plus, a dockworker strike could snag supply chains and flight attendants dislike delays as much as you do.
With the Fed set to cut interest rates, the dollar is losing a bit of its shine with foreign investors
That could be good news for U.S. exporters, though.
Voters in four states will decide bond issues this fall. Here's why most of them will likely pass.
For one thing, issuing bonds is more popular than raising taxes.
What actually happens once the Fed announces an interest rate cut
The Federal Reserve is likely to cut rates when it meets this week. Once Fed officials announce a rate cut, the gears of monetary policy start turning.
The connection between flight delays and cabin crews' pay
Delayed flights aren't just a hassle for flyers but also for flight attendants, explains Whizy Kim of Vox.
