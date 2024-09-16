Adventures in HousingI've Always Wondered ...Election 2024My Analog Life

"How We Survive": Kai Ryssdal visits the frontlines where national security meets climate change. Listen Now
Oil demand not so energetic
Sep 16, 2024

Oil demand not so energetic

AFP via Getty Images
China's economic doldrums could upset the global oil market. Plus, a dockworker strike could snag supply chains and flight attendants dislike delays as much as you do.

Segments From this episode

With the Fed set to cut interest rates, the dollar is losing a bit of its shine with foreign investors

by Stephanie Hughes
Sep 16, 2024
That could be good news for U.S. exporters, though.
Traders have started to sell their U.S. dollars in anticipation of an upcoming rate cut, said Carol Osler with Brandeis University.
Voters in four states will decide bond issues this fall. Here's why most of them will likely pass.

by Caleigh Wells
Sep 16, 2024
For one thing, issuing bonds is more popular than raising taxes.
California voters are deciding whether to pass two $10 billion bonds this fall.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
What actually happens once the Fed announces an interest rate cut

by Justin Ho
Sep 16, 2024
The Federal Reserve is likely to cut rates when it meets this week. Once Fed officials announce a rate cut, the gears of monetary policy start turning.
Interest on things like credit card debt and home equity lines of credit will drop as soon as the Federal Reserve starts lowering interest rates.
Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images
The connection between flight delays and cabin crews' pay

by Kai Ryssdal and Sarah Leeson
Sep 16, 2024
Delayed flights aren't just a hassle for flyers but also for flight attendants, explains Whizy Kim of Vox.
In the warmer months this year, about 25% of flights were delayed.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Kick, Push Lupe Fiasco
Hold Me Up (Thank You) Khruangbin
Mean Green Snarky Puppy
No Me Conoces Los Arboles Mentirosos
Town & Country Bibio
Oslo Free Nationals

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Assistant Producer
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer

