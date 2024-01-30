My EconomyBreaking GroundShelf LifeI've Always Wondered ...

The office support jobs’ sluggish comeback
Jan 29, 2024

The office support jobs' sluggish comeback

LifestyleVisuals/Getty Images
The jobs that keep offices running saw a bit of growth in 2023. Plus, Chinese property firm Evergrande is set to liquidate.

Segments From this episode

It's been a bumpy ride for the office jobs that support office jobs

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Jan 29, 2024
Jobs in this kind of work — the work that makes offices and buildings run, makes them nice — grew about 2.6% last year. It's growth but it's not huge growth.
The slow and uneven return to office leaves the future of office ecosystems up in the air.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
With Chinese developer Evergrande set to liquidate, impact may spread beyond investors

by Mitchell Hartman
Jan 29, 2024
Unwinding the debt-burdened company will likely create large losses among creditors and could trigger some capital flight.
An Evergrande Group residential complex in Beijing. The company has $300 billion in total liabilities.
Greg Baker/AFP via Getty Images
To fight vacant housing, Baltimore turns to the blockchain

by Amy Scott
Jan 29, 2024
The city hopes the technology behind cryptocurrency can streamline transactions. It's part of a proposed plan to address blight.
Someone once painted 1415 Myrtle Ave. in Baltimore sky blue; it's been vacant since at least 2016. A pilot program would record all of the now 13,600 vacant properties in the city on the blockchain.
Amy Scott/Marketplace
Teens have "kept the economy going," and their workforce numbers show it

by Kai Ryssdal , Sarah Leeson and Sean McHenry
Jan 29, 2024
"About 37% of teens worked last year," says Abha Bhattarai of The Washington Post. "These teens are really excited," employers tell her.
Teen employment reached a 14-year high in 2023, according to the Labor Department.
Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images
As war and drought throttle supply chains, importers reopen pandemic playbooks

by Justin Ho
Jan 29, 2024
Firms that import goods are returning to pandemic-era strategies to brace their businesses against delays and higher shipping costs.
Because of ongoing delays, some importers are stocking up on goods and passing along price hikes.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Music from the episode

"Antenna" Bonobo
"Brukstep" Mark de Clive-Lowe
"Occasional Magic" Yppah
"Forget Your Name" spring gang
"Simple Step" Vulfpeck, Antwaun Stanley

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer I
Sofia Terenzio Assistant Producer
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer

