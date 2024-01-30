The office support jobs’ sluggish comeback
The jobs that keep offices running saw a bit of growth in 2023. Plus, Chinese property firm Evergrande is set to liquidate.
Segments From this episode
It's been a bumpy ride for the office jobs that support office jobs
Jobs in this kind of work — the work that makes offices and buildings run, makes them nice — grew about 2.6% last year. It's growth but it's not huge growth.
With Chinese developer Evergrande set to liquidate, impact may spread beyond investors
Unwinding the debt-burdened company will likely create large losses among creditors and could trigger some capital flight.
To fight vacant housing, Baltimore turns to the blockchain
The city hopes the technology behind cryptocurrency can streamline transactions. It's part of a proposed plan to address blight.
Teens have "kept the economy going," and their workforce numbers show it
"About 37% of teens worked last year," says Abha Bhattarai of The Washington Post. "These teens are really excited," employers tell her.
As war and drought throttle supply chains, importers reopen pandemic playbooks
Firms that import goods are returning to pandemic-era strategies to brace their businesses against delays and higher shipping costs.
