How We SurviveI've Always Wondered ...The Big ReturnEcon Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Nursing schools are attracting more students, but not enough
Sep 30, 2021

Nursing schools are attracting more students, but not enough

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Also on today's program: Midcareer women struggle to reenter the workforce and the owner of a child care center remains optimistic (but tired) as enrollment ticks back up.

Segments From this episode

Workplace Culture

Long-term unemployment a challenge for women over 40

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Sep 30, 2021
An AARP report shows nearly 70% of those unemployed in June had been out of work for six months or more.
Among women age 40 to 65 who were surveyed for an AARP report, more than 40% had experienced a job interruption during the pandemic.
Drazen_ via Getty Images
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
My Economy

Owner of child care center hopeful about rebounding from pandemic setbacks

by Minju Park
Sep 30, 2021
Milli Pintacsi's child care operation was expanding, and enrollment had reached full capacity. Then the pandemic shut down the business.
Milli Pintacsi, owner of Le Petit Elephant Nursery and Preschool in Napa, California, with her children. "This is our family business," she says. "It feels like we can't fail — we have to make it.”
Courtesy Milli Pintacsi
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
COVID-19

Nursing schools struggle to fill the void left by pandemic

by Blake Farmer
Sep 30, 2021
There are signs enrollment in nursing schools has picked up, just as nurses are leaving the profession.
COVID-19 has prompted an exodus of nurses. Though the number of nursing students is growing, it may not be enough to fill the gap.
Brandon Bell via Getty Images
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

Adventure Monster Rally
Bustling Freddie Joachim
Pretty Pimpin Kurt Vile
Butterflies Anchorsong
Everyday Is a New Start Sun Glitters
Sweat Moss Of Aura

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

3:57 PM PDT
27:02
7:31 AM PDT
8:06
1:59 PM PDT
1:50
2:17 AM PDT
10:52
Sep 29, 2021
16:28
Sep 21, 2021
3:40
Aug 26, 2021
34:03
Nursing schools struggle to fill the void left by pandemic
COVID-19
Nursing schools struggle to fill the void left by pandemic
What the Enron scandal taught us about investing
"Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room"
What the Enron scandal taught us about investing
FAA plans to reduce the time planes spend taxiing on the runway
FAA plans to reduce the time planes spend taxiing on the runway
Are ibuyers manipulating the housing market?
Are ibuyers manipulating the housing market?