Not quite what the Fed's going for
Aug 30, 2022

Not quite what the Fed’s going for

July data showed an uptick in job openings — not exactly what the Federal Reserve wants as it tries to cool down the economy. Plus, a check-in on Paycheck Protection Program recipients.

Segments From this episode

Job openings rise unexpectedly. Is that a big deal?

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Aug 30, 2022
It pushes back on the idea that the economy is slowing. But the number of workers who quit, were hired or were laid off didn’t change much.
According to the July JOLTS report, open positions increased to 11.2 million.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Rent caps come to the fore as hikes spike

by Samantha Fields
Aug 30, 2022
Rents have been rising fast along with the price of homes, prompting discussion of rent control or stabilization.
Rent prices are on the rise across the U.S., prompting conversation about setting limits on increases. 
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
Russia's Gazprom to shut its gas pipeline to Europe for repairs

by Lily Jamali
Aug 30, 2022
As gas prices soar in Europe and hostility over the Ukraine war persists, it's unclear whether Nord Stream 1 will reopen on schedule.
European countries are attempting to store as much natural gas as possible in case Russia cuts off supply.
Odd Anderson/AFP via Getty Images
The pandemic forced small businesses to evolve. PPP loans helped many of them do it.

by Justin Ho
Aug 30, 2022
More than two years after the program kicked off, Marketplace checked in with a few PPP recipients to see how business has been going.
Though PPP program helped many small businesses stay afloat and pivot during the pandemic, some business owners are still anxious about the future.
Ivan Martynov/Getty Images
Shining a light on our broken power grids, and the risks they pose

by Kai Ryssdal and Sarah Leeson
Aug 30, 2022
"California Burning" tells how the struggle to manage aging infrastructure, climate change and the bottom line can lead to disaster.
The Camp Fire destroys a home in Northern California in 2018. Author Katherine Blunt discusses the disaster's consequences for the region's residents and for the Pacific Gas and Electric utility in her book "California Burning."
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
My Economy

Dry cleaner makes the rounds to keep business going

by Anais Amin
Aug 30, 2022
Hangers Cleaners, a Missouri pickup and delivery service, is trying to find the right employees and stay competitive with pay.
"It feels like a family here, but there are limits as far as what we can pay and still have a viable business," said Joe Runyan, co-owner of Hangers Cleaners.
Courtesy Runyan
The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

