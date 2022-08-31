Not quite what the Fed’s going for
July data showed an uptick in job openings — not exactly what the Federal Reserve wants as it tries to cool down the economy. Plus, a check-in on Paycheck Protection Program recipients.
Segments From this episode
Job openings rise unexpectedly. Is that a big deal?
It pushes back on the idea that the economy is slowing. But the number of workers who quit, were hired or were laid off didn’t change much.
Rent caps come to the fore as hikes spike
Rents have been rising fast along with the price of homes, prompting discussion of rent control or stabilization.
Russia's Gazprom to shut its gas pipeline to Europe for repairs
As gas prices soar in Europe and hostility over the Ukraine war persists, it's unclear whether Nord Stream 1 will reopen on schedule.
The pandemic forced small businesses to evolve. PPP loans helped many of them do it.
More than two years after the program kicked off, Marketplace checked in with a few PPP recipients to see how business has been going.
Shining a light on our broken power grids, and the risks they pose
"California Burning" tells how the struggle to manage aging infrastructure, climate change and the bottom line can lead to disaster.
Dry cleaner makes the rounds to keep business going
Hangers Cleaners, a Missouri pickup and delivery service, is trying to find the right employees and stay competitive with pay.
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer