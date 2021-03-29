Mar 29, 2021
Not out of the COVID-19 woods just yet
We're in a weird spot in the COVID-19 pandemic, and that's putting health officials and policymakers in a difficult situation. Also on today's show: the future of the U.S.-China trade war and President Biden wants to spend big on science.
Biden holds line on China tariffs, for now
Keeping the trade levies in place is seen as a way the U.S. can maintain leverage with China on a range of issues.
In 2 decisions, CDC signals the pandemic still has months to go
The eviction moratorium remains in place until summer, and cruise ships won't sail from U.S. ports until at least late November.
How workers who started jobs remotely are adapting a year on
Many have never seen their company's office or met their co-workers in person.
Biden wants to nearly double U.S. spending on science
The president says he'd like to increase spending to about 2% of the country's GDP--closer to what it was in the 1960s.
Brexit border controls disrupt Northern Ireland business, provoke pro-British backlash
Post-Brexit trade friction makes some citizens in the province feel like foreigners in their own country.
Tightrope (feat. Big Boi) - Big Boi Vocal Edit Janelle Monáe, Big Boi
Just a Friend Biz Markie
Green Light Lorde
Wide Eyes Local Natives
Aloha Chris Bear
Chartreuse Capital Cities
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
