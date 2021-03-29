The Uncertain HourI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioRace and EconomyMake Me Smart Daily

Not out of the COVID-19 woods just yet
Mar 29, 2021

Not out of the COVID-19 woods just yet

Download
We're in a weird spot in the COVID-19 pandemic, and that's putting health officials and policymakers in a difficult situation. Also on today's show: the future of the U.S.-China trade war and President Biden wants to spend big on science.

Segments From this episode

Biden holds line on China tariffs, for now

by Scott Tong
Mar 29, 2021
Keeping the trade levies in place is seen as a way the U.S. can maintain leverage with China on a range of issues.
Then-Vice President Joe Biden speaks in Beijing in 2013. Maintaining tariffs on China gives the U.S. bargaining leverage and supports Biden's effort to strengthen domestic supply chains.
Lintao Zhang/Getty Images
COVID-19

In 2 decisions, CDC signals the pandemic still has months to go

by Kimberly Adams
Mar 29, 2021
The eviction moratorium remains in place until summer, and cruise ships won't sail from U.S. ports until at least late November.
“Please hold on a little while longer," said CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, urging Americans to maintain coronavirus safety precautions.
Susan Walsh/Pool/AFP via Getty Images
Workplace Culture

How workers who started jobs remotely are adapting a year on

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Mar 29, 2021
Many have never seen their company's office or met their co-workers in person.
Many employees who were hired in the past year are thinking about meeting their colleagues in person when offices reopen.
SDI Productions via Getty Images
Biden wants to nearly double U.S. spending on science

by Nancy Marshall-Genzer
Mar 29, 2021
The president says he'd like to increase spending to about 2% of the country's GDP--closer to what it was in the 1960s.
Artificial intelligence, like the AI used in these robots, is one of the main areas of scientific research this spending would go towards.
Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images
Brexit

Brexit border controls disrupt Northern Ireland business, provoke pro-British backlash

by Stephen Beard
Mar 29, 2021
Post-Brexit trade friction makes some citizens in the province feel like foreigners in their own country.
The Northern Ireland Protocol was meant to effectively keep the province in the EU but has led to unintended consequences.
Paul Faith/AFP via Getty Images
Music from the episode

Tightrope (feat. Big Boi) - Big Boi Vocal Edit Janelle Monáe, Big Boi
Just a Friend Biz Markie
Green Light Lorde
Wide Eyes Local Natives
Aloha Chris Bear
Chartreuse Capital Cities

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
