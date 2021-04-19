The Uncertain HourI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioRace and EconomyMake Me Smart Daily

Not having paid time off can be a barrier to getting vaccinated
Apr 19, 2021

Not having paid time off can be a barrier to getting vaccinated

Also: How businesses that have made it this far in the pandemic are doing and why lumber prices are skyrocketing.

What part of a new house costs 4 times as much as a year ago? Lumber!

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Apr 19, 2021
Demand for new U.S. homes is at a record high, and existing homes are old and need repairs.
Lumber prices had risen for a while before the pandemic spurred a renovation trend and boosted prices further.
Scott Olson/Getty Images
In Chicago, affordable housing development has bypassed wealthier neighborhoods

by Natalie Moore
Apr 19, 2021
Most tax credits from a program encouraging developers to build or renovate affordable units went to majority-Black neighborhoods.
A racial equity study in Chicago found that most affordable housing wasn't going in areas that have amenities like public transportation. Above, people rally for affordable housing in Miami.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Germany under U.S. pressure over Russian pipeline

by Stephen Beard
Apr 19, 2021
The U.S is threatening further sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline linking Russia and Germany.
Workers building a section of the wall of the Nord Stream 2. German voters may decide the controversial pipeline's fate.
Carsten Koall/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Easy To Get Hot Chip
Sound Is Vibration Atmosphere
Twenties Bren Joy
Brisk Freddie Joachim
Komorebi Craft Spells
No Helmet Up Indianola RJD2

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
