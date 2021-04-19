Apr 19, 2021
Not having paid time off can be a barrier to getting vaccinated
Also: How businesses that have made it this far in the pandemic are doing and why lumber prices are skyrocketing.
Segments From this episode
What part of a new house costs 4 times as much as a year ago? Lumber!
Demand for new U.S. homes is at a record high, and existing homes are old and need repairs.
In Chicago, affordable housing development has bypassed wealthier neighborhoods
Most tax credits from a program encouraging developers to build or renovate affordable units went to majority-Black neighborhoods.
Germany under U.S. pressure over Russian pipeline
The U.S is threatening further sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline linking Russia and Germany.
Music from the episode
Easy To Get Hot Chip
Sound Is Vibration Atmosphere
Twenties Bren Joy
Brisk Freddie Joachim
Komorebi Craft Spells
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer