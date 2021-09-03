Million BazillionBack to BusinessI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Not a great jobs report. Should we have seen it coming?
Sep 3, 2021

Not a great jobs report. Should we have seen it coming?

Leisure and hospitality took a big hit. Also on today's show: how to improve the New York subway system's bouncebackability and the geopolitics of rare minerals in Afghanistan.

Segments From this episode

When a jobs report adds up to nothing

by Matt Levin
Sep 3, 2021
Hospitality and leisure businesses may have trouble finding workers even after delta subsides.
Johannes Eisele/AFP via Getty Images
What will it take to keep NYC's subway running after tropical downpours?

by Samantha Fields
Sep 3, 2021
Major improvements to the subway itself — as well as everything above and around it.
NICHOLAS ROBERTS/AFP via Getty Images
The tech economy needs minerals and metals, and Afghanistan has got a lot of them

by Kai Ryssdal and Anais Amin
Sep 3, 2021
Journalist and book author Guillaume Pitron explains the barriers to getting those minerals out of the ground and putting them to use.
A copper and cobalt mine in Kolwezi in the Democratic republic of Congo in 2018.
Samir Tounsi/AFP via Getty Images
Music from the episode

When the Night is Over Lord Huron
Palm Trees Loop Schrauber
WEIGHT OFF KAYTRANADA, BADBADNOTGOOD
Horizon - Poolside Remix Tycho, Poolside
Sisyphus Andrew Bird
Don't Sweat The Technique Eric B. & Rakim

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer

