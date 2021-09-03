Not a great jobs report. Should we have seen it coming?
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Leisure and hospitality took a big hit. Also on today's show: how to improve the New York subway system's bouncebackability and the geopolitics of rare minerals in Afghanistan.
Segments From this episode
When a jobs report adds up to nothing
Hospitality and leisure businesses may have trouble finding workers even after delta subsides.
What will it take to keep NYC's subway running after tropical downpours?
Major improvements to the subway itself — as well as everything above and around it.
The tech economy needs minerals and metals, and Afghanistan has got a lot of them
Journalist and book author Guillaume Pitron explains the barriers to getting those minerals out of the ground and putting them to use.
Music from the episode
When the Night is Over Lord Huron
Palm Trees Loop Schrauber
WEIGHT OFF KAYTRANADA, BADBADNOTGOOD
Horizon - Poolside Remix Tycho, Poolside
Sisyphus Andrew Bird
Don't Sweat The Technique Eric B. & Rakim
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer