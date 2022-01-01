New year, same pandemic
Also on today's show: an argument for ethical AI, examining a piece of "must-pass" legislation and the reflections of a parade organizer.
Segments From this episode
The Weekly Wrap
Marketplace host Kimberly Adams chats with Nela Richardson and Heather Long about the week — and year — that's been.
President Biden signs defense spending authorization bill into law
The defense spending authorization bill for fiscal year 2022 is a big increase from previous years. It's also more than the President originally requested. And compared to recent social spending legislation, the bill passed relatively smoothly.
What might consumer spending look like in 2022?
Retailers are making a calculation about what to put on shelves. And it comes down to supply and demand.
Aims for smart, ethical AI
From "Marketplace Tech," Timnit Gebru, founder and executive director of the new Distributed AI Research Institute, talks about her plans and goals for preventing biases from appearing in artificial intelligence.
One parade organizer welcomes their return this holiday season
Hobie Pileski, co-owner of Argonne Parades, is looking forward to in-person holiday festivities after over a year of putting events on hold.
Music from the episode
Bambu Chris Hazelton's Boogaloo 7
Daydream Eli Way
Nineteen Twenties Style Speakeasy Jazz Playlist
Antarctica Blonde Maze
Someday The Strokes
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer