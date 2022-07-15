Abortion AccessThe ScoreMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
New crisis hotline, same old problems
Jul 15, 2022

New crisis hotline, same old problems

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Starting Saturday, people in the U.S. seeking help for a mental health crisis can call 988. But the crisis line may not be ready for the influx of calls.

Segments From this episode

The Weekly Wrap

"Marketplace" host Kai Ryssdal talks to ADP chief economist Nela Richardson and Yahoo Finance’s Brian Cheung about the economic news of the week.
Listen Now
Share Now on:

Spending is up, but consumer confidence isn't

by Kristin Schwab
Jul 15, 2022
Retail sales rose in June, yet inflation is still a factor in how and where people are willing to spend.
While electronic and appliance sales saw the biggest drop in the last year, spending at bars and restaurants remain strong.
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

"We're in for a little bit of a roller coaster," San Francisco real estate agent says

by Sean McHenry
Jul 15, 2022
As mortgage rates rise, the housing market in San Francisco has come "to a screeching halt," says Cynthia Cummins.
In June, 14.9% of housing agreements nationwide fell through, Redfin reported.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
Workplace Culture

Union petitions were up 56% in last 9 months, federal labor agency says

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Jul 15, 2022
Young, college-educated workers at individual retail establishments like Starbucks stores are driving many organizing efforts.
More than 16% of the union election petitions submitted to the government came from Starbucks.
Jason Redmond/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

As the 988 mental health crisis line goes live, advocates worry it may not be ready

by Mitchell Hartman
Jul 15, 2022
The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline system that 988 will augment has faced problems with staffing and connecting calls to responders.
The 988 number for mental health crises launches Saturday, and experts are forecasting an increase in demand. 
Blackzheep/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

Airfield Javelin
Opposing Bodies Lymbyc Systym
Gumball Machine Weekend Yppah
Geology Barrie
San Junipero The Bamboos

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

5:08 PM PDT
22:10
4:16 PM PDT
28:15
1:45 PM PDT
1:50
8:55 AM PDT
8:12
1:43 AM PDT
7:04
Jul 7, 2022
30:13
Jul 12, 2022
24:22
Union petitions were up 56% in last 9 months, federal labor agency says
Workplace Culture
Union petitions were up 56% in last 9 months, federal labor agency says
Spending is up, but consumer confidence isn't
Spending is up, but consumer confidence isn't
Where did the stock market’s $7 trillion loss in value go? 
I've Always Wondered ...
Where did the stock market’s $7 trillion loss in value go? 
As the 988 mental health crisis line goes live, advocates worry it may not be ready
As the 988 mental health crisis line goes live, advocates worry it may not be ready